Qatar, Uzbekistan Discuss Ways To Enhance Trade Ties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Minister of State for Foreign Trade, H E Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, headed the State of Qatar's delegation during an official visit to Tashkent, Republic of Uzbekistan, aimed at exploring avenues to strengthen bilateral cooperation and identify partnership opportunities in strategic projects, in a manner that supports economic, trade, and investment relations between the two friendly countries.

During the visit, His Excellency held a series of bilateral meetings with several senior officials in the Republic of Uzbekistan, including H E Jamshid Khodjaev, Deputy Prime Minister; H E Jamshid Kuchkarov, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Economy and Finance; H E Bakhtiyor Saidov, Minister of Foreign Affairs; H E Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade; and H E Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov, Minister of Energy.

The meetings discussed ways to strengthen bilateral cooperation and explored partnership and investment opportunities across a number of priority sectors, including infrastructure, transport, and other fields that reflect both countries' aspirations to expand economic cooperation and advance shared interests.

On the sidelines of the visit, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed Al-Sayed, Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Laziz Kudratov, Minister of Investment, Industry and Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan, co-chaired the Qatari-Uzbek Roundtable Meeting held in Tashkent, with the participation of representatives from the public and private sectors of both countries.

During his remarks, His Excellency affirmed that the meeting reflects the growing momentum in relations between the State of Qatar and the Republic of Uzbekistan, as well as the shared commitment to advancing economic, trade, and investment cooperation to broader levels. He also highlighted the importance Qatar places on this strategic partnership and its interest in exploring new opportunities for cooperation and long-term investment.

The two sides also discussed opportunities for cooperation in strategic projects and reviewed investment opportunities available to Qatari investors and institutions. In addition, they explored mechanisms to strengthen cooperation between the public and private sectors and activate the Joint Qatari-Uzbek Business Council, in a manner that supports the establishment of sustainable economic partnerships between the two countries.

The State of Qatar's delegation included senior executive officials from the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, the Civil Aviation Authority, Qatar Investment Authority, Investment Promotion Agency Qatar, Qatar Chamber, Qatar Airways, Qatar Development Bank, and Qatar Fund For Development.