Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Flooding in Southwest China Leaves One Dead, Seventeen Missing

Flooding in Southwest China Leaves One Dead, Seventeen Missing


2026-05-24 03:57:54
(MENAFN) At least one person has been confirmed dead and 17 others remain missing after severe rainfall struck the Yongchuan district in southwest China, according to reports.

The region was hit by intense downpours beginning late Saturday, with heavy rain continuing until Sunday afternoon. Two villages recorded particularly extreme precipitation levels, with Guankouwan receiving 296.7 millimeters (11.6 inches) and Hanjiagou registering 256.9 millimeters of rainfall, according to reports.

Meteorological officials warned that the close succession of rainfall events has increased the likelihood of secondary hazards. These include landslides, structural collapses, and debris flows, all of which pose significant risks in already saturated terrain.

In response to the situation, authorities activated a Level-III emergency alert for geological disasters in the Yongchuan district. Emergency teams have been deployed, and search and rescue operations are underway to locate those still missing.

Local agencies continue to monitor conditions closely as rainfall-related risks remain elevated, particularly in vulnerable mountainous areas.

MENAFN24052026000045017281ID1111160450



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search