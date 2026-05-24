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Flooding in Southwest China Leaves One Dead, Seventeen Missing
(MENAFN) At least one person has been confirmed dead and 17 others remain missing after severe rainfall struck the Yongchuan district in southwest China, according to reports.
The region was hit by intense downpours beginning late Saturday, with heavy rain continuing until Sunday afternoon. Two villages recorded particularly extreme precipitation levels, with Guankouwan receiving 296.7 millimeters (11.6 inches) and Hanjiagou registering 256.9 millimeters of rainfall, according to reports.
Meteorological officials warned that the close succession of rainfall events has increased the likelihood of secondary hazards. These include landslides, structural collapses, and debris flows, all of which pose significant risks in already saturated terrain.
In response to the situation, authorities activated a Level-III emergency alert for geological disasters in the Yongchuan district. Emergency teams have been deployed, and search and rescue operations are underway to locate those still missing.
Local agencies continue to monitor conditions closely as rainfall-related risks remain elevated, particularly in vulnerable mountainous areas.
The region was hit by intense downpours beginning late Saturday, with heavy rain continuing until Sunday afternoon. Two villages recorded particularly extreme precipitation levels, with Guankouwan receiving 296.7 millimeters (11.6 inches) and Hanjiagou registering 256.9 millimeters of rainfall, according to reports.
Meteorological officials warned that the close succession of rainfall events has increased the likelihood of secondary hazards. These include landslides, structural collapses, and debris flows, all of which pose significant risks in already saturated terrain.
In response to the situation, authorities activated a Level-III emergency alert for geological disasters in the Yongchuan district. Emergency teams have been deployed, and search and rescue operations are underway to locate those still missing.
Local agencies continue to monitor conditions closely as rainfall-related risks remain elevated, particularly in vulnerable mountainous areas.
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