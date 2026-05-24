Birla Public School Organises Quran Exhibition

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Birla Public School organised a special Quran Exhibition titled“One Message, Many Languages” from May 18 to 21, 2026 in the School Library as part of the Eid Al-Adha celebrations.

The exhibition featured copies of the Holy Quran in more than 24 languages from around the world, reflecting the universal message of peace, compassion, unity, and understanding. Students from Grades I to VIII were given the opportunity to explore diverse scripts, languages, and cultures through thoughtfully curated displays, interactive activities, storytelling sessions, and reflection-based learning experiences.

Designed to promote cultural awareness and global understanding, the exhibition encouraged students to appreciate diversity while recognising the shared values that unite humanity. Engaging activities such as“Look and Learn,”“Find the Language,” and“Global Quran Exploration” were specially organised to make the experience meaningful and enjoyable for students across different age groups.

The initiative reflected the school's continued commitment to holistic education, intercultural respect, and value-based learning. Through this unique exhibition, students were inspired to discover, understand, and connect beyond the boundaries of language and culture.

The event received enthusiastic appreciation from both students and staff and stood as a meaningful celebration of knowledge, heritage, and unity during the festive occasion of Eid Al-Adha.