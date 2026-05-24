Investment And Trade Court, Shafallah Center Hold Children's Legal Awareness Event

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: In cooperation with the Shafallah Center, the Investment and Trade Court for Persons With Disabilities organised an awareness event under the title“The Little Lawyer,” as part of its efforts to promote legal awareness among children and adolescents in a simplified interactive manner, and within the framework of the court's social responsibility initiatives.

Held at the Court's headquarters, the event featured a diverse programme of informational and interactive activities, starting with welcoming the participant and introducing the event's objectives, followed by a brief overview of the court and its functions, in addition to implementing activities that stimulate legal situations from daily life, with the aim of informing participants on how to act in various situations.