Ministry Of Foreign Affairs Graduates 12 Diplomats From Executive Master's Programme

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Under the patronage of Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs H E Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al-Thani, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA) has graduated 12 distinguished diplomats from the Executive Master's Programme in Diplomacy and International Cooperation.

The graduation ceremony formed part of the 10th cohort of the Doha Institute for Graduate Studies (DI), held at the Sheraton Hotel in Doha.

The programme is the result of an academic partnership between MoFA's Diplomatic Institute and the DI, aimed at equipping Qatari diplomats with advanced skills in diplomacy, international relations, policy-making and global cooperation.

The ceremony was attended by a number of dignitaries, senior officials, members of diplomatic and academic corps, as well as the graduates' families, where the diplomats were honoured in recognition of their academic excellence and professional commitment throughout the programme. Director of the Diplomatic Institute, H E Dr Abdulaziz Al Horr, said the initiative reflects the Ministry of Foreign Affairs' commitment to investing in national human capital and preparing qualified diplomats to represent the State of Qatar effectively on the international stage.

Graduates expressed pride in completing the programme, praising the ministry's support for developing national talent and reaffirming their commitment to serving the country and contributing to Doha's diplomatic efforts.