Jordan's Foreign Policy: Firm National Principles, Global Engagement

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 24 (Petra) -- Jordan has continued to strengthen its reputation as a balanced and influential regional player under the leadership of His Majesty King Abdullah II, pursuing a foreign policy built on moderation, dialogue, and strategic diplomacy.

At a time of growing instability across the Middle East and shifting international dynamics, the Kingdom has maintained steady political positions while reinforcing its role as a trusted partner on the global stage.

Jordanian diplomacy has focused on building constructive international relationships and promoting political solutions to regional crises, while remaining firmly committed to defending Arab and Islamic causes, particularly the Palestinian issue.

The Kingdom has consistently advocated for peace based on the two-state solution, supporting the establishment of an independent Palestinian state with East Jerusalem as its capital, alongside preserving the historic Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's Islamic and Christian holy sites.

Political and diplomatic figures emphasized that Jordan's balanced approach has enabled it to maintain strong relations with countries across the world while preserving its central role in Middle Eastern affairs.

Palestinian Ambassador to Amman Atallah Khairi said Jordan's foreign policy reflects wisdom, realism, and consistency, adding that the Kingdom continues to defend Palestinian rights while promoting regional peace and stability.

Khairi noted that King Abdullah II is widely respected internationally for his credibility and pragmatic approach to conflict resolution, particularly regarding efforts to achieve a comprehensive and just peace in the Middle East. He said the King's calls for coexistence, development, and cooperation among the region's peoples have gained broad international support because they reject violence and extremism.

He also highlighted Jordan's resilience in the face of regional unrest, saying the country has preserved its unity, stability, and sovereignty through the strong relationship between the Hashemite leadership and the Jordanian people.

Secretary-General of the World Forum for Moderation Marwan Al-Faouri said Jordan has succeeded in presenting a political and diplomatic model that combines steadfast principles with flexibility and realism in dealing with regional and global developments. He stressed that the Kingdom has remained committed to defending Palestinian rights and rejecting any attempts to undermine the Palestinian cause or impose solutions at Jordan's expense.

According to Al-Faouri, Jordan has continued to play an active role in international forums, advocating dialogue, respect for international law, and peaceful resolutions to conflicts across the region despite increasing political polarization and instability.

Former Ambassador Lina Arfaat also underlined Jordan's ability to preserve its strategic balance amid mounting regional and international challenges. She said Jordanian diplomacy has protected the Kingdom's interests through moderation, openness, and a consistent commitment to dialogue and political solutions.

Arfaat added that Jordan has maintained its position as a respected voice for stability and reason internationally while continuing to support Arab causes diplomatically and politically, especially the Palestinian issue, which she described as a core national interest for Jordan.

She also pointed to Jordan's expanding humanitarian role, particularly in delivering medical and relief assistance during regional crises and humanitarian emergencies.

Despite limited resources, she said, Jordan continues to play a leading role in supporting regional stability and humanitarian efforts, drawing on its longstanding political legacy rooted in moderation, balance, and respect for human dignity.

//Petra// WH