Twisha Sharma Death Case: 2Nd Post-Mortem Underway At AIIMS Bhopal Amid Tight Security

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, May 24 (IANS) The process for the second post-mortem of Twisha Sharma's body, the 33-year-old former Miss Pune contestant who died under mysterious circumstances, began on Sunday at AIIMS Bhopal.

A high-level forensic team from AIIMS Delhi, led by Dr Sudhir Gupta, Head of the Department of Forensic Medicine, arrived in the city on Saturday evening via a special aircraft arranged by the Madhya Pradesh government.

The four-member medical board, constituted under the supervision of the AIIMS Delhi Director following Madhya Pradesh High Court orders, is conducting a detailed scientific examination of the body for another time.

The procedure is being fully videographed to maintain transparency and ensure credible findings on the exact cause of death.

Twisha Sharma's family members, along with the Special Investigation Team (SIT), reached the mortuary where the body had been preserved since May 12. Strict security arrangements have been put in place with heavy police deployment, barricades, and additional AIIMS guards to prevent any untoward incident.

Twisha Sharma, originally from Noida, Uttar Pradesh, was found hanging at her matrimonial home in Bhopal's Katara Hills area on May 12, barely five months after her marriage to lawyer Samarth Singh. Her family has strongly alleged that she was subjected to severe dowry harassment and mental torture by her husband and mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge.

They have consistently demanded a second post-mortem, claiming the initial findings were not satisfactory.

Twisha's father, Navnidhi Sharma, approached the High Court after the initial rejection of their plea, seeking an impartial probe.

Her husband, Samarth Singh, who was on the run for nearly ten days, recently surrendered and is currently in a seven-day police remand.

The role of his mother, Giribala Singh, is also under scrutiny.

CCTV footage from a salon that Twisha visited hours before her death has added another layer to the investigation, showing her appearing calm and relaxed.

In a significant development, the Supreme Court has taken suo motu cognisance of the case, registering it under the title related to alleged institutional bias and procedural discrepancies in unnatural deaths at matrimonial homes.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant is scheduled to hear the matter on May 25.

The case has sparked widespread public outrage and intense media attention across the country, raising serious questions about women's safety in marriage and the handling of dowry-related complaints.

Experts note that the second post-mortem report will be crucial in determining whether Twisha's death was a case of suicide or homicide.

The Madhya Pradesh government has assured full cooperation, with Chief Minister Mohan Yadav earlier stating that the truth will be uncovered through a fair investigation.

As the second autopsy proceeds, all eyes remain on the detailed scientific findings that could reshape the course of this sensitive investigation.