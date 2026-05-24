Sharjah Tragedy: Mother In Focus As Disturbing Incident Raises Questions! Read Details

SHARJAH: More details have emerged in the shocking deaths of a Malayali woman and her five-year-old daughter at a flat complex in Sharjah's Al Nahda area. The deceased have been identified as Arsha and her only daughter, Ruhiya, from 'Aarsha Ashitha' Bhavan in Azhikode, Kannur.

Eyewitnesses and building staff have confirmed that the woman first threw her five-year-old daughter from the flat's balcony and then jumped to her own death.

This heartbreaking incident took place on Wednesday around 7:15 AM. The mother and daughter fell from the balcony of their 15th-floor apartment in a 32-storey building. Since the building has six floors for parking and another for a gym, they effectively fell from a height equivalent to about 22 stories from the ground level.

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The building's security guard heard a loud thud and rushed to the spot. He found the child's body on the road and the mother's on the pavement. He immediately informed the police and ambulance services. The police arrived, cordoned off the entire area, and after inspections, the bodies were moved around 10:30 AM.

Arsha had been living with her husband, Nihal, in this flat near Sahara Mall in Al Nahda for many years. They were married for 12 years and had been living in the same apartment for over seven years, according to building authorities. Arsha's sister's family lives in the apartment right next door in the same building. Additionally, her husband's father and his brother's family also reside in the UAE. Arsha was running her own online business.

The building's residents and staff are in deep shock over the death of the five-year-old, who they said was very friendly with everyone. Sharjah Police had earlier stated that the case has been registered as a suicide and handed over to the Public Prosecution for further legal procedures.

Neighbours claim that there was a family dispute in the flat the day before the tragedy, and the police had even visited. The husband had reportedly told the security guard that his wife had some mental health issues. The husband, who works as an Aircraft Resource Allocation Officer in Dubai, has been taken into police custody for questioning. Arsha is the daughter of T.K. Purushothaman and Geetha from Azhikode.

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