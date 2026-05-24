Ibovespa Falls 0.81% To 176,210 As Real Slips Back Above R$5

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday, May 23, 2026 · Covering Friday May 22 session Summary Ibovespa market report: Brazil's benchmark fell 0.81% to 176,209.61 on Friday May 22 as Iran's refusal to ship enriched uranium abroad complicated the US peace talks, Petrobras dropped near 2%, and the real weakened back above R$5 to 5.0398. Wall Street closed at records into Memorial Day; Brazil decoupled lower. The 177,284 Kijun gate is now overhead resistance. The Big Three 1.

The Ibovespa closed Friday at 176,209.61 (−0.81%, −1,440.25 pts), range 174,893.37–177,648.58, opening at the day high in a clean Open=High bearish print. Petrobras fell near 2% as Brent slipped to $102.58 mid-session; Santander, Itausa, Ambev and Rede D'Or each lost about 1%. The index now sits below the Kijun gate cluster 177,284/177,720 that has capped every rally this week. 2.

USD/BRL settled at R$5.0398 (+0.69%), the dollar reclaiming the R$5 line one day after Thursday's flat R$5.0050 close. MACD histogram +0.0170 is building with the line (−0.0048) closing on the signal (−0.0218) - the setup for a bullish dollar cross. The Selic at 14.50% anchors the carry, but the war-premium oscillation keeps the currency two-sided ahead of the June 17–18 Copom. 3.

Wall Street closed at records into the three-day Memorial Day weekend (Dow 50,579 +0.59%, S&P 7,473 +0.37%, Russell +0.91%); Brazil decoupled DOWN. Secretary Rubio cited“positive signs” in Iran talks, but Iran's supreme leader directed enriched uranium stay home and the Hormuz-control question remains unresolved - the peace trade is fragile and Brazil's oil-exporter beta is the channel. Ibovespa 176,210 −0.81% USD/BRL R$5.0398 +0.69% RSI Fast 35.68 Rolling lower MACD HIST −665 Deepening 02 Session Data

Metric Value Change Context Ibovespa close 176,209.61 −0.81% Below Kijun gate 177,284 Intraday range 174,893–177,649 2,755 pts Open=High bearish structure USD/BRL close R$5.0398 +0.69% Real weakens back through R$5 RSI (fast/slow) 35.68 / 36.67 Fast < slow Rolling over from Tue 28.76 MACD (hist/line/signal) −665 / −2,708 / −3,373 Bearish Line above signal but both deep negative Kijun gate cluster 177,284–177,720 1,074 pts above Active overhead resistance 200-DMA 164,263 +7.3% Structural floor unchanged

Source: B3, ICE, Banco Central do Brasil, TradingView. Snapshot: May 23, 2026 06:33 UTC. Live Market IntelligenceBrazil - Live Market BoardInside: market breadth, the sector heatmap, currencies & rates, the Latin America scoreboard and the full instrument board.

Rio Times · Live Market Intelligence

Brazil - Live Market Board

B3 · São Paulo

May 23, 2026 · 12:33

Ibovespa · benchmark 176,210-0.81% L 174,893day rangeH 177,649

+28.36% over 12 months

Market breadth · 15 names 47% advancing

7 ▲ advancing8 declining ▼

Currencies, rates & key inputs USD / BRL 5.02 -0.43%

EUR / BRL 5.85 +0.45%

Selic rate 14.50% ·

Brent crude 100.21 -2.31%

Iron ore 161.91 ·

Sector heatmap · average move today Consumer Disc. +3.86% AZZA3

Mining +2.96% VALE3, CSNA3, GGBR4

Energy -0.23% PETR4, PRIO3

Industrials -0.48% WEGE3, RENT3

Financials -1.21% ITUB4, BBDC4, BBAS3, B3SA3

Materials -1.33% SUZB3

Consumer Staples -1.83% ABEV3

Utilities -2.19% ENEV3

Latin America scoreboard IndexLastTodayStrength IbovespaBrazil

176,210

-0.81%



S&P/BMV IPCMexico

68,333

-0.07%



S&P IPSAChile

10,564

-0.34%



S&P MERVALArgentina

2,846,220

-1.08%



MSCI COLCAPColombia

2,118

-0.22%



BVL S&P PerúPeru

19,767

+0.37%



Full instrument board

Instrument Last Change YoY Prev. High Low Volume IBOV 176,210 -0.81% +28.36% 177,650 177,649 174,893 - USD/BRL 5.02 -0.43% -11.09% 5.04 5.04 5.02 - SELIC 14.50% - - - - - PETR4 44.48 -1.05% +41.97% 44.95 44.75 43.87 39,611,800 VALE3 83.10 +0.57% +53.24% 82.63 83.14 81.85 11,287,900 ITUB4 39.43 -1.72% +8.97% 40.12 40.04 39.31 21,514,200 BBDC4 17.62 -1.56% +14.05% 17.90 17.93 17.60 20,079,900 BBAS3 20.94 +0.58% -16.41% 20.82 20.97 20.60 14,889,500 B3SA3 16.66 -2.12% +16.18% 17.02 17.04 16.56 31,832,500 ABEV3 16.10 -1.83% +14.18% 16.40 16.30 16.09 24,013,200 WEGE3 42.73 +0.61% -2.15% 42.47 43.27 42.05 4,825,300 PRIO3 68.40 +0.59% +75.47% 68.00 68.75 67.27 6,174,200 SUZB3 41.70 -1.33% -21.60% 42.26 42.08 41.45 3,384,900 RENT3 43.35 -1.57% +6.88% 44.04 44.05 42.71 5,983,800 AZZA3 20.72 +3.86% -49.71% 19.95 21.17 19.73 3,425,700 CSNA3 6.73 +6.15% -23.52% 6.34 6.74 6.26 13,497,500 GGBR4 24.01 +2.17% +55.20% 23.50 24.01 23.34 5,252,100 ENEV3 24.96 -2.19% +77.65% 25.52 25.40 24.84 6,444,600

Largest moves today CSNA36.73+6.15% AZZA320.72+3.86% ENEV324.96-2.19% GGBR424.01+2.17% B3SA316.66-2.12% ABEV316.10-1.83% ITUB439.43-1.72% RENT343.35-1.57%

The session read The Ibovespa eased 0.81%, with breadth negative - 7 of 15 names higher. Consumer Disc. led, while Utilities lagged.

From The Rio Times

Related coverage · 22 May 2026 USA & Canada Intelligence Brief - Friday, May 22, 2026

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03 Why It Fell Local Driver: Petrobras drag and broad-based bank-utility selling

Petrobras fell near 2% on softer crude even as the company joined the federal subsidy program for fuel producers and importers. Utilities lagged with Axia and Sabesp each down more than 1%, joined by Ambev and Rede D'Or near −1%. The financial complex turned defensive: Santander and Itausa each gave up about 1%, completing a broad-based bid-pull that had no single-name catalyst - the index simply ran out of buyers below the Kijun gate. The Bolsonaro–Vorcaro file remains a slow leak on the banks.

External Trigger: Iran uranium-control disagreement and a Wall Street decoupling

Secretary Rubio cited“positive signs” in the Iran talks but flagged disagreements on Tehran's uranium stockpile and Strait-of-Hormuz control. Iran's supreme leader directing that near-weapons-grade uranium not be sent abroad reignited the inflation-via-oil channel. Wall Street ignored it and rallied to records into Memorial Day; Brazil's oil-exporter beta and election overhang made it the LATAM laggard.

§04 · Market Commentary

The weekly arc tells the story. M18 −0.17%, T19 −1.52% on the Vorcaro shock, W20 +1.77% on the Senate's Iran war-powers vote, Th21 +0.17% digestion, F22 −0.81% on the uranium snag - a week that opened on political risk, rallied on de-escalation, and closed back on Iran. The index netted a small weekly loss with the Kijun gate as the binding constraint on every up-day.

The real is the cleaner gauge. R$5.04 is the second break above R$5 in eight sessions, undoing Wednesday's R$4.9951 reclaim and tracking the dollar bid that lifted DXY into Memorial Day. The MACD histogram on USD/BRL is the tell at +0.0170 with line approaching signal from below. A bullish cross flags a fresh dollar leg; the 50-DMA cluster near R$5.05–R$5.06 is the first pivot. Carry stays the structural support; the political file and the war keep adding to the noise.

05 Technical Snapshot

Ibovespa daily, BMFBOVESPA. TradingView · May 23, 2026 06:33 UTC

USD/BRL daily, ICE. TradingView · May 23, 2026 06:33 UTC

Ibovespa 176,210 sits below the Kijun gate 177,284/177,720 with immediate support at 172,224 (cloud bottom). MACD line −2,708 above signal −3,373 keeps the bearish cross at bay, but the histogram at −665 says momentum is rolling. USD/BRL has retaken R$5; bullish setup with histogram +0.0170 and line approaching signal.

Resistance: 177,284 (Kijun) · 177,720 (Kijun+) · 182,054 (50-DMA) · 182,293 (20-DMA) Support: 174,893 (Fri low) · 173,544 (Tue low) · 172,224 (cloud bottom) · 164,263 (200-DMA) Invalidation: Daily close below 172,224 opens 164,263 200-DMA as the 7.3% structural floor. 06 Forward Look Monday May 25 · Focus Bulletin First post-uranium-snag inflation expectations print; the IPCA-2026 trajectory matters for the June Copom call. Thursday May 29 · Receita refund batch R$16B to 8.75M taxpayers - a record first batch the Receita says should lift commerce and services. Sunday May 31 · Colombia first round LATAM political read-through; Cepeda vs De la Espriella likely the modal runoff outcome. June 17–18 · Copom decision Selic 14.50% expected hold; the IPCA path and the real are the swing variables for the dot-plot guidance. 07 Questions & Answers Why did Brazil decouple from Wall Street on Friday? Brazil's oil-exporter beta and election overhang reacted to the uranium snag; US records tracked AI earnings and lower yields. Is the Kijun gate still the binding constraint? Yes. Every rally this week was capped at 177,284–177,720; a close above 177,720 is the first signal the trend has paused. What invalidates the carry-trade support for the real? A close above the R$5.06 50-DMA confirms a fresh dollar leg; a break above R$5.11 20-DMA points to R$5.28 200-DMA risk. Verdict

Brazil ended the week below the Kijun gate that capped every rally, with the real weakening back through R$5 and the MACD on USD/BRL setting up for a bullish cross. The Friday Open=High print and RSI 35.68 are oversold, but only an Iran-deal confirmation lifts the cap. The carry stays the support, the election stays the noise, and the Kijun stays the gate.

Related: Thu May 21 digestion · Wed May 20 rebound · Tue May 19 Vorcaro shock.

Reopen Monday: Focus Bulletin, Iran headlines, and whether 174,893 holds.

Disclaimer: This report is editorial market analysis based on publicly available data. It is not investment advice. Markets carry risk; consult a licensed professional before trading.

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