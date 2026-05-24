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Iran Reports 25 Ships Crossed Strait of Hormuz Within One Day
(MENAFN) Iran’s Revolutionary Guards Navy announced Saturday that 25 vessels moved through the Strait of Hormuz over the past 24 hours under coordination with Iranian authorities.
According to reports, the ships included oil tankers, cargo vessels, and other commercial ships that were allowed to pass through the strategic waterway after securing authorization and protection coordinated by the IRGC Navy.
The development comes amid continuing regional tensions following military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran earlier this year.
Reports stated that Tehran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and Gulf-based US allies, in addition to shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a key global route for energy transportation.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation went into effect on April 8, although negotiations held afterward in Islamabad reportedly failed to establish a permanent settlement.
Reports added that US President Donald Trump later prolonged the truce indefinitely while maintaining restrictions on vessels linked to Iranian ports operating through the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting agreement are still ongoing, with Pakistan’s army chief currently in Tehran as part of mediation attempts aimed at preventing renewed conflict.
Before the outbreak of hostilities, the Strait of Hormuz carried nearly 20% of the world’s energy supplies. Continued disruptions to shipping activity in the Gulf have raised concerns about global energy markets despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.
According to reports, the ships included oil tankers, cargo vessels, and other commercial ships that were allowed to pass through the strategic waterway after securing authorization and protection coordinated by the IRGC Navy.
The development comes amid continuing regional tensions following military strikes launched by the United States and Israel against Iran earlier this year.
Reports stated that Tehran later responded with attacks targeting Israel and Gulf-based US allies, in addition to shutting down the Strait of Hormuz, a key global route for energy transportation.
A ceasefire brokered through Pakistani mediation went into effect on April 8, although negotiations held afterward in Islamabad reportedly failed to establish a permanent settlement.
Reports added that US President Donald Trump later prolonged the truce indefinitely while maintaining restrictions on vessels linked to Iranian ports operating through the Strait of Hormuz.
Diplomatic efforts to secure a lasting agreement are still ongoing, with Pakistan’s army chief currently in Tehran as part of mediation attempts aimed at preventing renewed conflict.
Before the outbreak of hostilities, the Strait of Hormuz carried nearly 20% of the world’s energy supplies. Continued disruptions to shipping activity in the Gulf have raised concerns about global energy markets despite ongoing diplomatic efforts to reduce tensions.
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