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India, US Hold High-Level Talks to Deepen Strategic Partnership
(MENAFN) Narendra Modi and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held high-level discussions in New Delhi on Saturday focused on expanding cooperation between the two countries across key strategic sectors.
Rubio arrived in India earlier in the day for a four-day official visit aimed at reinforcing bilateral engagement between India and the United States.
Following the meeting, Modi said he welcomed Rubio and highlighted ongoing progress in what he described as the “India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” adding that the two sides also discussed broader issues related to regional and global peace and security.
He further stated that both countries would continue to work “closely for the global good.”
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also participated in the talks, describing the meeting as productive and emphasizing cooperation in areas such as security, trade, and critical technologies. He noted that these efforts support a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”
In a separate statement, Gor added that Rubio had delivered an invitation on behalf of US President Donald Trump for Modi to visit the White House in the near future.
Rubio arrived in India earlier in the day for a four-day official visit aimed at reinforcing bilateral engagement between India and the United States.
Following the meeting, Modi said he welcomed Rubio and highlighted ongoing progress in what he described as the “India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership,” adding that the two sides also discussed broader issues related to regional and global peace and security.
He further stated that both countries would continue to work “closely for the global good.”
US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor also participated in the talks, describing the meeting as productive and emphasizing cooperation in areas such as security, trade, and critical technologies. He noted that these efforts support a “free and open Indo-Pacific.”
In a separate statement, Gor added that Rubio had delivered an invitation on behalf of US President Donald Trump for Modi to visit the White House in the near future.
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