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One Dead, Seventeen Missing as Floods Hit Southwest China

One Dead, Seventeen Missing as Floods Hit Southwest China


2026-05-24 02:10:52
(MENAFN) At least one person has died and 17 others remain unaccounted for after catastrophic rainfall tore through southwest China's Yongchuan district, Chinese media reported Sunday.

The deluge began late Saturday and persisted through midday Sunday, with Guankouwan and Hanjiagou villages recording rainfall totals of 296.7 millimeters (11.6 inches) and 256.9 mm, respectively, according to the Beijing-based state outlet.

Meteorological officials warned that the back-to-back nature of the storm cycles has substantially heightened the risk of geological hazards — including landslides, collapses and debris flows — given the minimal recovery interval between rainfall rounds.

Yongchuan authorities have activated a Level-III geological disaster emergency response, with rescue teams actively conducting operations to locate missing persons.

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