UP: Anti-Encroachment Drive Clears 200-Hectare Lake In Sambhal

Encroachment Cleared From 200-Hectare Lake in Sambhal

The district administration in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal on Saturday conducted an anti-encroachment drive and removed alleged illegal occupation from a 200-hectare lake area, officials said. Speaking to ANI, Tehsildar Dhirendra Kumar Singh said that earlier action had been taken to clear agricultural encroachments from the lake during a drive conducted last year. "This is a 200-hectare lake. Last year, effective action was taken on this, and agricultural encroachment was removed from here. Illegal encroachment was again being made on it by people. Today, that encroachment has been removed," he said.

Officials said the drive was launched after reports of fresh attempts to encroach upon the lake land. Revenue officials, along with local authorities, were present during the operation. The administration added that measures are being taken to safeguard government land and prevent further encroachments in the area.

Bulldozer Action in Sitapur for Intersection Beautification

On April 1, Authorities began bulldozer operations to clear illegal encroachments for the widening and beautification of the Captain Manoj Pandey Intersection in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district.

Speaking to ANI, Executive Officer of the Municipality, Vaibhav Tripathi, said the action follows due process and prior notice to encroachers. "In honour of Captain Manoj Pandey, the District Administration had previously taken the decision to beautify this intersection. In furtherance of this initiative, a survey was conducted within a 150-meter radius surrounding the Captain Manoj Pandey Intersection; notices were subsequently issued to all individuals identified as illegal encroachers," he said.

"Following the issuance of these notices, the encroachers were accorded a proper opportunity to be heard. Any objections raised by them were resolved in strict accordance with the applicable rules and regulations. Subsequently, continuous announcements regarding this matter were made at regular intervals," Tripathi added.

He further stated that several individuals complied voluntarily after the notices and announcements.(ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)