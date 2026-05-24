Lisette Ijssel De Schepper

Chief Economist Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University

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After over a decade at the helm of the BER's manufacturing surveys, Lisette now manages the BER's suite of business and consumer surveys. She helps craft the Bureau's forecast narrative and is responsible for communicating this view to macro clients and external stakeholders. As the editor of Economic Prospects and the BER Weekly Review, she keeps a keen eye on local economic trends and the global macro environment.

Lisette holds a Master's of Economics degree and a postgraduate diploma in Futures Studies (cum laude), both from Stellenbosch University.

–present Chief Economist Bureau for Economic Research, Stellenbosch University

Experience