Punjab CM Lauds Gurindervir Singh For Historic 100M Gold, New Record

Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann congratulated Indian sprinter Gurindervir Singh after he clinched a gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at the Federation Cup in Ranchi on Saturday.

Gurindervir became the first Indian man to clock sub-10.10 seconds in the men's 100m, storming to victory with a sensational national record time of 10.09 seconds.

CM Mann Praises Record-Breaking Feat

Bhagwant Mann, in an X post, praised Gurindervir for his brilliance at the Federation Cup 2026 and for setting a new national record. Mann said his achievement had brought pride and glory to Punjab and the country.

"Heartiest congratulations to our promising athlete Gurinderveer Singh for winning the gold medal in the 100-meter freestyle race at the Federation Cup in Ranchi. Our brave young son has set a new national record by clocking just 10.09 seconds. Gurinderveer has become the first Indian athlete to clock less than 10.10 seconds in the 100-meter race," he said.

"By breaking a second national record in two days, the son of Punjab has brought glory to the state on the national and international stage. The entire Punjab takes pride in Gurinderveer's historic achievement. Heartiest congratulations and best wishes for the future," the Punjab CM added.

Race to the Record

Gurindervir, 24, shaved 0.06 seconds off the previous national mark, which had been set just a day earlier in the semifinals by Animesh Kujur, as per ESPN. Notably, Gurindervir himself had briefly held the record after running 10.17 seconds in the semifinals, before Animesh eclipsed it minutes later with a 10.15-second effort. On Saturday, however, Gurindervir reclaimed the record emphatically, while both sprinters secured qualification for the Glasgow Commonwealth Games, where they will represent India in the men's 100m.

Historic Day for Indian Sprinting

Vishal Thennarasu Kayalvizhi became the first Indian man to break the 45-second barrier in the 400m, also claiming a victory at the Federation Cup with a sensational national record time of 44.98 seconds. On a historic day for Indian sprinting, Vishal's landmark run came shortly after Singh clocked a stunning 10.09 seconds in the men's 100m, capping off a memorable evening for Indian athletics in Ranchi. (ANI)

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