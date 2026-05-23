Over 1.3M Workers Currently Exempted From Mobilization In Ukraine Minister Of Economy

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Oleksii Sobolev, Ukraine's Minister of Economy, Environment and Agriculture, said this during a televised broadcast, according to Ukrinform.

“The number of exempted workers currently stands at more than 1.3 million. Over the past several years, it has fluctuated between approximately 1.1 million and 1.3 million. The reservation system has been operating within these parameters for several years already, and it will continue to operate within them,” he said.

Speaking about the roughly two million people who have not updated their military registration data, Sobolev noted that the Ministry of Economy is working with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to involve this resource in both the economy and the needs of the Defense Forces.

“Because during martial law, as is the case today, a person must either work or fight. Therefore, together we are looking for options – what procedures can be simplified and what can be done to bring people either into the economy or into the Defense Forces,” the minister said.

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Earlier, Ukrinform reported that representatives of the IT sector account for only about 5% of exempted workers in Ukraine.