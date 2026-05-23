NEET Re-Exam: Haryana CM Saini Announces Free Bus Service For Students

Haryana Govt's Preparations for NEET Re-exam

Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini has said that the state government is fully prepared for the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) examination and has made special arrangements, including free roadway bus services for students across the state.

The initiative was introduced to ensure hassle-free travel for NEET candidates and to support them in reaching their examination centres without inconvenience from June 21 to give their re-examination.

This comes amid the NEET-UG 2026 paper leak allegation, which led to the cancellation of the examination held on May 3 across 551 cities in India and 14 international centres, with over 22 lakh candidates appearing. The re-examination is scheduled for June 21 under enhanced security measures mandated by the Union Education Ministry.

Speaking to ANI on Saturday, he emphasised the government's preparedness for the upcoming medical entrance exam. "The Haryana government is fully prepared for the NEET exam. Keeping in mind the NEET exam on June 21st, we have arranged free roadways bus service throughout Haryana on June 20th and 21st," the Chief Minister said. He further added that students will be able to avail themselves of the facility by showing their admit cards. "All students, by showing their NEET admit card, can travel free of charge on any Haryana Roadways bus on the 20th and 21st," he said. Extending his best wishes to the aspirants, CM Saini said, "May you all participate in the exam with full dedication, prepare well, and take one more step towards a bright future..."

NSUI Stages Nationwide Protests

Meanwhile on Saturday, members of the National Students' Union of India (NSUI) staged protests in Hyderabad as part of their nationwide 'Mashaal March' agitation over the alleged irregularities in the NEET examination.

The National Students' Union of India (NSUI) has launched a sharp attack on the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Union government over the alleged NEET paper leak issue, accusing it of failing to prevent repeated examination irregularities and alleging that the government was "fooling the people of the country".

Addressing the media persons during a protest in Hyderabad, NSUI National President Vinod Jakhar alleged that the government had been unable to curb the paper leak incidents, claiming that widespread anger among students reflected dissatisfaction with the ruling establishment. "They are unable to stop the paper leak. The government is fooling the people of the country. The way the youth are on the streets today, the entire country has understood that the youth are not satisfied with the BJP government. Today, NSUI is protesting across the country. Our clear demand is that the Education Minister of this country should resign and take moral responsibility for this paper leak. We also demand that the government conduct an impartial investigation. A joint parliamentary committee should be formed to investigate this matter," he told reporters.

NTA Defends Stance, Proposes Reforms

The NSUI has demanded the resignation of the Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, an impartial probe into the allegations, and the constitution of a Joint Parliamentary Committee to investigate the matter. The remarks come amid ongoing political debate over the NEET-UG 2026 examination after NTA officials informed the Parliamentary Standing Committee that the paper was not leaked in full and that only certain questions had surfaced before the exam, as per the sources.

According to sources, NTA DG Abhishek Singh and Higher Education Secretary Vineet Joshi told the committee that several reforms recommended for strengthening the examination system had already been implemented, while work on the remaining measures was ongoing.

Officials maintained that the alleged leak did not originate from the NTA system and said the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) is probing the circulation of leaked questions that led to the cancellation of the examination, as per the sources. They also defended the cancellation under the agency's "zero-tolerance" policy, stating that even limited compromise of questions could undermine public trust in competitive examinations.

The Parliamentary Standing Committee also reviewed measures being taken to prevent similar incidents in the future and discussed proposals to shift NEET-UG to a computer-based testing format from next year. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)