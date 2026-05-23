Dubai Police Warn Youth Against Promoting, Selling Counterfeit Products

Dubai authorities have warned that promoting or selling counterfeit products on social media is a violation that results in legal accountability.

Police warned owners of commercial and advertising accounts against being lured by suspicious cooperation offers from unknown parties or unverified accounts. These often seek to exploit them in illegal commercial activities under the guise of "advertising" or "e-marketing."

A top official explained that some individuals, particularly young people, believe that selling or advertising counterfeit watches, perfumes, clothing, and accessories via social media is a simple commercial activity or a means of earning additional income.

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

“They do not realise that this behaviour is a clear breach of the intellectual property rights and trademark protection laws in force in the UAE, in accordance with Federal Law No. 36 of 2021, which grants trademark owners the right to protection and prevents the counterfeiting or exploitation of their trademarks,” Major Omar Hassan Nasser, Director of the Anti-Economic Crimes Department, said.

Many fake commercial accounts exploit the desire of some young people for quick profit by sending them counterfeit products to photograph or promote on their personal accounts, the police warned.

“This may implicate them legally, even if they were not fully aware of the nature or source of the product, stressing that ignorance of the law does not exempt anyone from liability,” Major Omar added.

Illegal trade on social media platforms:

Causes legal harm Damages individuals' reputations Leads to the loss of trust among followers and customers Has a negative impact on the economy and formal markets

Major Omar noted that consumers may be deceived into purchasing products bearing fake trademarks that are marketed as original or of high quality.

He called on all users, influencers, and e-store owners to verify the sources of products before advertising or offering them for sale, to avoid dealing with unknown suppliers or accounts, and to ensure the existence of legal licences and official invoices.

Authorities stressed that UAE is a pioneering model in protecting intellectual property rights and combating commercial counterfeiting, through advanced legislation and strict regulatory measures.

Cheap summer holiday deals? Dubai Police warn against fake travel bookings Over 666,000 counterfeit items worth Dh31 million seized in Ras Al Khaimah