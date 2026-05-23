Three New Ebola Cases Confirmed In Uganda: Ministry

MENAFN - The Peninsula) AFP

Addis Ababa: Uganda said on Saturday it had confirmed three new cases of Ebola, bringing to five the total since the virus outbreak was discovered in the east African country on May 15.

"Three new cases of the Ebola Virus Disease (EVD) have been confirmed in the country," the health ministry said, naming the patients as a Ugandan driver, a Ugandan health worker and a woman from the neighbouring Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC), the epicentre of a deadly outbreak sowing fear in the region.

"The ministry continues to strengthen surveillance, case management, contact tracing and public awareness efforts to contain the outbreak and protect the health and safety of all Ugandans," it said in a statement on X.

The news came a day after the World Health Organization said the risk from the outbreak had been raised to the highest level for the DRC.

On Thursday, Uganda suspended all public transport to the DRC after confirming two cases of Ebola -- one infection and one death -- involving Congolese nationals who crossed the border.