Dubai Private School Fees Held Steady Arabian Post

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Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

Dubai has frozen private school fees for the 2026-27 academic year, giving families relief from education cost pressures as the emirate moves to balance household affordability with the stability of a fast-growing private education sector.

Knowledge and Human Development Authority confirmed that schools under its regulation will not be permitted to raise tuition fees in the next academic year. The decision follows directives from H. H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Defence, and Chairman of The Executive Council of Dubai, and is framed as part of the leadership's wider effort to respond to family needs.

The freeze marks a significant pause in a market where private education remains central to Dubai's social and economic model. Dubai's private schools educate more than 380,000 pupils across more than 220 institutions, serving families from 185 nationalities and offering 17 curricula. Enrolment has continued to grow, with a 6 per cent rise recorded in 2025, reflecting population expansion, continued expatriate inflows and confidence in the emirate's education system.

For parents, the decision offers predictability at a time when housing, transport and day-to-day costs remain key concerns for household budgets. Tuition is often one of the largest recurring expenses for families with school-age children, particularly those with more than one child in private education. A one-year freeze does not reduce existing fees, but it prevents a further rise in mandatory tuition charges for the 2026-27 cycle. The move comes after fee adjustments were permitted for the 2025-26 academic year under KHDA's Education Cost Index, which was set at 2.35 per cent for eligible for-profit private schools. That framework links permitted increases to audited operating costs, including salaries, support services and rent, while requiring regulatory approval before any school can amend tuition. See also Dubai sharpens air passenger protections See also Dubai sharpens air passenger protections Schools operating for fewer than three years are not normally eligible to seek fee increases, while not-for-profit schools face additional requirements linked to governance and parental involvement. KHDA's rules also require approved fee changes to be disclosed clearly to parents through school websites and related publications. This year's freeze is being paired with support measures for education providers, suggesting that authorities are seeking to limit the impact on school operators while protecting families. Private educational institutions permitted by KHDA are expected to benefit from measures such as deferrals or instalments for licence renewal fees and deferred fines. Early childhood centres permitted by KHDA will also benefit from exemptions on licence renewal fees, fines and Dubai Municipality market fees. The wider package includes support from Knowledge Fund Establishment for affiliated institutions. Early childhood centres are set to receive partial rent exemptions and longer rent-free periods for centres still under construction. Other education institutions will benefit from measures including partial or full exemptions from guarantee insurance requirements for cancelled contracts, temporary suspension of contractual penalty clauses, a freeze on scheduled rent increases at renewal and deferred rental payments. Shamma Al Mansouri, Director of Licensing and Educational Services at KHDA, said Dubai's private school sector had shown flexibility and resilience in adapting to changing conditions while maintaining continuity of learning through a sustainable regulatory framework. She said the approach supports stability, competitiveness and the goals of Dubai's Education 33 Strategy. Operational data also points to a sector that has returned strongly to classroom learning. More than 95 per cent of pupils are attending on-site classes at private schools, underscoring the recovery of normal school operations and the sector's ability to maintain continuity after periods of disruption. See also stc Bahrain widens one-click payment access See also stc Bahrain widens one-click payment access Affordability remains a central policy challenge. Dubai has been expanding lower-cost school capacity as part of a broader effort to widen access to private education. Around 9,000 new affordable school places were added during the current academic year, while schools in this category serve about 230,000 pupils. A further 7,500 affordable places are expected over the next two academic years through incentive packages for education providers.