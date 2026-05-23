Every Eid Journey Deserves A First-Class Escape - The 2026 INFINITI QX60

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Dubai, UAE –May, 2026 There is a particular kind of quiet that settles over a car on a long drive: the kind that only arrives once the luggage is loaded, the doors are closed, and the city starts to fall away behind you. For families across the UAE heading out for Eid al-Adha, this moment is everything. The anticipation of the destination, yes, but also the journey itself. The last bags being squeezed into the boot, playlists already under debate from the back seat, parents quietly working out how soon the first coffee stop can be justified.

The 2026 INFINITI QX60 from AWR Automotive was built for exactly this. Not simply as a means of getting a family from one place to another, but as a space in which the journey becomes something worth savouring in its own right.

Space, to begin with, is not something the QX60 makes you think about. Seven seats across three rows mean no one is left behind, and with one-touch access to the third row and available captain's chairs in the second, everyone finds their place without any arguments breaking out. Tri-zone automatic climate control gives each row its own temperature, resolving one of the great recurring disputes of family travel before anyone has the chance to raise it. For the longer stretches, where the road opens up and the kilometres start to accumulate, available massage seats and semi-aniline leather upholstery in higher trims bring a quality of ease to the cabin that makes the distance feel incidental. Children doze. Parents decompress. The QX60 simply continues.

Out on the highway, the QX60 is measured and confident in the way good engineering tends to be. Its 3.5L V6 engine produces 279 hp and pairs with a 9-speed automatic transmission and intelligent all-wheel drive to deliver the kind of effortless performance that lets the driver stay present for the journey rather than managing the road. ProPILOT Assist takes the edge off long intercity stretches, helping with steering, acceleration, and braking so that the act of driving becomes less a task and more an adventure.

Inside, the Klipsch® 16-speaker premium audio system, complete with individual headrest speakers, means music can fill the front of the cabin without waking a sleeping child in the back. Dual 12.3-inch displays with Google built-in, alongside Apple CarPlay® and Android AutoTM, keep navigation, playlists, and podcasts within easy reach for the whole family. The motion-activated hands-free liftgate opens before anyone has to ask, while Remote Start ensures the cabin is already cooled down and ready before the first bag goes in.

Eid al-Adha is, at its heart, about returning: to family, to tradition, to the people and places that matter most. The road is part of that. It always has been. The 2026 INFINITI QX60 is built with exactly that understanding, that what happens between departure and arrival shapes the trip as much as the arrival itself. Through INFINITI of AWR Automotive, it reflects a wider approach to mobility, one that puts comfort, human experience, and thoughtful innovation at the centre of every journey.

About AWR Automotive:

AWR Automotive is the automotive arm of AW Rostamani Group (AWR Group), built on a legacy spanning over five decades. As one of the UAE's most integrated automotive platforms, AWR Automotive brings together 14 brands and businesses across passenger vehicles, electric mobility, commercial mobility, flexible ownership, multi-brand aftersales services, and automotive trading.

Its portfolio includes Nissan, INFINITI, Renault, Chery, ZEEKR, smart, Royal Enfield, JMMC, NXT, Autotrust Service Centres, SHIFT Car Rental, Subscribe Me, and AWR Trading, supported by a network of [26] showrooms and [27] service centres.

Guided by a commitment to elevating how people in the UAE move, own, and experience vehicles, AWR Automotive delivers a seamless, connected journey across every customer touchpoint. Through its expanding portfolio, future-ready mobility solutions, and customer-focused services, AWR Automotive continues to contribute to the evolution of mobility in the UAE.