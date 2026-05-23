US Secretary Of State Marco Rubio To Visit Jaipur On May 25

MENAFN - IANS) Jaipur, May 23 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio is scheduled to visit Jaipur on May 25 as part of his India tour, with elaborate preparations underway for his arrival and security arrangements across the city.

This will be Rubio's first visit to Jaipur.

According to the proposed schedule, Rubio will arrive in Jaipur at around 2 p.m. on May 25 and depart at 6.30 a.m. on May 26.

During his visit, he is expected to tour Amer Fort.

Deputy Chief Minister Diya Kumari is scheduled to welcome Rubio at Amer Fort, where he is expected to arrive at around 3 p.m.

Preparations for a ceremonial reception have already begun at Jaleb Chowk inside the historic fort complex.

Folk artists and cultural troupes are being mobilised to showcase Rajasthan's traditional heritage and cultural performances as part of the welcome ceremony.

In view of the high-profile visit, the Jaipur district administration, police and security agencies have been placed on high alert.

Officials have started inspections of travel routes, event venues and accommodation facilities linked to the visit.

Security agencies are maintaining close surveillance at hotels, tourist sites and locations earmarked for VVIP movement.

A detailed traffic and crowd management plan is also being prepared to ensure smooth movement and avoid disruptions during Rubio's stay.

Civic agencies have intensified cleanliness drives, lighting arrangements and beautification work at major tourist sites, particularly Amer Palace, ahead of the visit.

Rubio is currently on a four-day India visit from May 23 to 26, covering Kolkata, Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi.

The visit is focused on strengthening cooperation between India and the United States in areas such as trade, defence, energy and strategic affairs.

He is also expected to participate in high-level meetings and diplomatic engagements during his India tour, including discussions related to regional and strategic cooperation.

Officials said administrative departments had been instructed to ensure seamless arrangements and prevent any disruption during the US Secretary of State's Jaipur visit.

It may be recalled that last year, from April 21 to 24, US Vice President J.D. Vance visited Jaipur with his family.

During the visit, he toured several tourist attractions, including Amer Fort, and also addressed an event in the city.