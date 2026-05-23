Minister Of Investment: 92 Projects Worth JD106 Million In Q1

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 23 (Petra) – Minister of Investment Tariq Abu Ghazaleh said Jordan's investment sector continued to record positive indicators during the first quarter of 2026 despite ongoing regional challenges, reflecting sustained confidence in the national economy and the Kingdom's investment environment.

Abu Ghazaleh added that Jordan achieved "strong" investment performance last year, with foreign direct investment inflows increasing by 25 per cent.

He added that the positive momentum continued in the first quarter of 2026, with 92 projects benefiting from investment exemptions, representing a total investment volume of JD106 million.

During the same period, the Ministry of Investment issued 313 new investor cards.

The minister said these indicators underscore the continued attractiveness of Jordan's investment climate and reflect the government's efforts to improve the business environment and strengthen the Kingdom's competitiveness as a regional investment destination capable of supporting economic growth and creating job opportunities.

//Petra// AK