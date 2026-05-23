NCW Seeks Report From Delhi Police Within 7 Days On Dalit Woman's 'Forced Conversion'

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) The National Commission for Women (NCW) sought a report within seven days from the Delhi Police Commissioner over the alleged abduction, gang-rape, and forced religious conversion of a Dalit woman in Jamia Nagar, an official said on Saturday.

NCW Chairperson Vijaya Rahatkar wrote to Delhi Police Commissioner Satish Golcha after taking suo motu cognizance of media reports regarding the alleged incident.

The survivor had alleged that she was held captive for several days and subjected to repeated sexual assault by multiple individuals.

Rahatkar wrote to the Delhi Police Commissioner, directing immediate, stringent, and time-bound action in the matter. The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.

The ATR has been sought on the FIR registered in the matter, provisions invoked under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and SC/ST Act, arrest of all accused persons, medical and forensic examination conducted, recording of the survivor's statement before the Magistrate, and measures taken to ensure her safety, confidentiality, protection, counselling, and rehabilitation, said a statement.

The Commission stated that allegations involving gang-rape, caste-based violence, and forced religious coercion are extremely grave in nature and must be investigated with utmost sensitivity, objectivity, and urgency.

The NCW condemned the incident and stated that crimes against women involving sexual violence, coercion, and intimidation are unacceptable and must invite the strictest action under law.

In a separate matter, the NCW took suo motu cognizance of "deeply disturbing" media reports regarding an alleged acid attack and extreme domestic cruelty against a woman in Pune.

The case involves a man who allegedly poured floor-cleaning acid on his wife's private parts over suspicion of an extramarital affair, confined her inside the house for several days, and denied her medical treatment, according to the Commission.

Rahatkar wrote to the Director General of Police, Maharashtra, "directing immediate, stringent, and time-bound action in the matter".

The Commission also sought a detailed Action Taken Report (ATR) within seven days.