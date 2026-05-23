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Iran Submits New Proposals To U.S. On Uranium Enrichment

Iran Submits New Proposals To U.S. On Uranium Enrichment


2026-05-23 12:35:46
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, May 23. Iran, in indirect talks with the United States, proposed a ten-year cessation of uranium enrichment above 3.6 percent, Trend reports.

According to the information, Tehran also announced its readiness to dilute uranium enriched by more than 20% on its territory.

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Trend News Agency

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