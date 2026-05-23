Senators: Independence Day, A Journey Of Nation Built On Rule Of Law, Justice

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 23 (Petra) – Members of the Jordanian Senate said on Saturday that the Kingdom's independence anniversary on May 25, 1946, is a timeless national occasion in the journey of a nation built on the rule of law and the foundations of justice.

Celebrating the 80th Independence anniversary is the culmination of national achievements under a wise Hashemite leadership with an unwavering will of the people, they said in interviews with Petra.

The journey of independence did not stop at a certain point, but continued through the development of legislation and strengthening the justice system to accommodate the aspirations of a modern state and enshrine transparency and accountability, in line with the Hashemite leadership's vision of consolidating the rule of law and institutions and achieving sustainable development, said the senators.

The Royal future vision, embodied in the political, economic, and administrative modernization tracks, is a roadmap to enhance sustainable development and realize economic prosperity, thus contributing to providing a dignified life for citizens and strengthening the state's position and achievements in various fields, commented the Senators.

"The 25th of 1946 was not merely the date on which independence was declared, but a pivotal historical moment marking Jordan's transition from the founding phase to a fully sovereign state," said Senator Tawfiq Krishan, head of the Senate Administrative Committee.

"This transition was based on a clear vision, a profound message, and a national project championed by the Hashemite leadership since the launch of the Great Arab Revolt in 1916," he added.

Since His Majesty King Abdullah II assumed the throne in 1999, Jordan has entered a phase of modernization, development, and openness to the future, guided by a progressive royal vision, which led to the modernization of administration, education, the economy, and legislation, as well as strengthening political participation, the empowerment of youth and women, and supporting entrepreneurship and innovation, said Krishan.

He said His Majesty has enhanced Jordan's regional and international standing as a model of political moderation, diplomatic balance, and crisis management in the face of the challenges it has faced in recent decades.

"Jordan remained steadfast and stable, thanks to strong institutions, awareness of its people, and a wise leadership, enabling it to pursue its national and humanitarian role in defending the Palestinian cause and the historic Hashemite custodianship over Jerusalem's hole sites," he said.

Senator Ahmad Tbeishat, head of the Senate Legal Committee, said Jordanians mark Independence Day with pride as a timeless national occasion reflecting the journey of a state founded on the rule of law and the consolidation of the pillars of justice.

He noted the "positive" partnership between the legislative, executive, and judicial branches as the hallmark of integrity and independence, a bulwark for protecting the Constitution and ensuring a fair and impartial application of the law.

Senator Nidal Al-Hadid said Independence Day celebrations are the culmination of a journey of national achievements and a resolve to continue along a path of progress, development, and giving.

The King's future vision on political, economic, and administrative modernization is a roadmap for enhancing sustainable development and achieving economic prosperity and a dignified life for citizens, as well as strengthening the state's position and achievements in various fields, he said.

Senator Hussein Hawatmeh, for his part, said "celebrating the national anniversary, with all its meanings of pride and honor, is a commemoration of the sacrifices and contributions Jordan has made and the achievements it has attained in building the state and consolidating its sovereignty." Independence is the starting point towards strengthening state institutions based on the rule of law and justice, he said, adding that progress made in various fields is the fruit of a wise vision of a Hashemite leadership that has continued the journey of building and modernization.

Senator George Hazboun called independence "a bright milestone" in the history of the Jordanian state, as it established the true meanings of sovereignty and national dignity, and formed the starting point for building solid constitutional institutions based on the rule of law.

Senator Mazen Darwazeh, Chairman of the Palestine Committee in the Senate, said the independence anniversary is "a bright juncture" in the history of the Jordanian state, embodying sovereignty and national dignity, and consolidating the state's approach in supporting Arab causes, foremost among which is the issue of Palestine.

"The path to independence has been intertwined with Jordan's steadfast position in defending the Palestinian people's rights, stemming from the Hashemite custodianship over the Islamic and Christian holy sites in Jerusalem, and the continuation of political and diplomatic efforts to support Palestinian rights," said Darwazeh.

Senator Reem Abu Dalbouh pointed to the achievements of Jordanian women in all fields, thanks to the directives of His Majesty the King, as outlined in the Speeches from the Throne. Women are essential partners in building and developing the nation, and their role is a pillar of the comprehensive reform project, she said.

//Petra//SS