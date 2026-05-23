Saddened By The Loss Of Lives In China's Mining Accident: PM Modi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday conveyed his condolences to Chinese President Xi Jinping over the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province.

“Saddened by the loss of lives in a mining accident in Shanxi Province, China. On behalf of the people of India, my condolences to President Xi Jinping and the people of China. May the bereaved families find strength in this tragic hour. Praying for the early and safe recovery of all remaining missing persons,” PM Modi wrote on X.

The coal mine accident in north China's Shanxi Province has left 82 dead, with nine others still trapped.

A gas explosion hit the Liushenyu coal mine in Qinyuan County at 7:29 pm on Friday, when more than 200 people were down the shaft, according to the county's emergency management bureau, Xinhua news agency reported.

A total of 123 people are receiving treatment at hospitals, including two in critical condition and two in serious condition, while 119 others sustained minor injuries.

Multiple rescue teams are taking turns going down the mining shaft.

Chinese President Xi Jinping urged all-out rescue of the missing and treatment of the injured and demanded a thorough investigation into the cause, with accountability pursued in accordance with the law.

The investigation team said it will thoroughly ascertain the cause of the accident, clarify the responsibilities of local authorities, industry regulators and the enterprise involved, and mete out strict penalties in accordance with laws and regulations.

Deadly accidents are common in China's coal mining industry, due to which safety standards have been tightened in recent years, but accidents still occur.

Earlier in 2025, three people were trapped following a coal mine accident in northwest China's Shaanxi Province. The accident occurred when part of an underground tunnel collapsed in Zhenping County, in the city of Ankang. Eight workers were carrying out rectification work at the site when the collapse happened, with five of them managing to escape safely.

–IANS

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