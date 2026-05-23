In Meeting With PM Modi, Rubio Emphasises US Energy Products Can Diversify India's Energy Supply

MENAFN - IANS) Washington/New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) US Secretary of State Marco Rubio, during his meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in New Delhi on Saturday, emphasised that the United States will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage and affirmed that US energy products have the potential to diversify India's energy supply, the US State Department has detailed.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister discussed the current situation in the Middle East. The Secretary emphasised that the United States will not let Iran hold the global energy market hostage and affirmed that US energy products have the potential to diversify India's energy supply. The two officials reflected upon recent bilateral achievements, including significant investments that advance the President and Prime Minister's 'Mission 500' to double trade by 2030," read a statement issued by Tommy Pigott, spokesperson of the US State Department.

According to the spokesperson, Secretary Rubio underscored the strategic importance of the US-India partnership which remains rooted in shared democratic values, profound economic and commercial opportunity, and the strong personal ties between President Trump and Prime Minister Modi.

"In New Delhi, I met with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi to underscore the importance of the US-India relationship. We discussed the situation in the Middle East and US-India partnership in energy, securing critical supply chains, and collaboration on emerging technologies. I was pleased to invite Prime Minister Modi to the White House on behalf of the President," Rubio posted on X after the meeting.

The visiting Secretary also extended an invitation, on behalf of President Trump, to Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House.

"The Secretary and Prime Minister agreed to deepen trade and defence cooperation and accelerate collaboration on critical and emerging technologies," Pigott mentioned.

Rubio also shared his appreciation for India hosting the upcoming Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting and looked forward to advancing a free and open Indo-Pacific region alongside Australia, India, and Japan.

The US Secretary of State called on Prime Minister Modi soon after his arrival in New Delhi. After the meeting, PM Modi said that both countries will continue to work closely for the global good.

"Happy to receive the US Secretary of State, Mr. Marco Rubio. We discussed sustained progress in the India-US Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership and issues related to regional and global peace and security. India and the United States will continue to work closely for the global good," PM Modi wrote on X.

The PMO stated the visiting US Secretary of State briefed PM Modi on the sustained progress in bilateral cooperation across a wide range of sectors, including defence, strategic technologies, trade and investment, energy security, connectivity, education and people-to-people ties.

"Secretary Rubio shared US perspective on various regional and global issues, including the situation in West Asia. Prime Minister reaffirmed India's consistent support for peace efforts and reiterated the call for peaceful resolution of the conflicts through dialogue and diplomacy," read a statement issued by the PMO following the meeting.

"Prime Minister requested Secretary Rubio to convey his warm greetings to President Trump and said that he looked forward to their continued exchanges," it added.

Taking to X, US Ambassador to India, Sergio Gor stated that, during the meeting, both sides had a "productive discussion" on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across various sectors.

He also mentioned that India remains a "vital partner" to the United States.

"Great to join Secretary Rubio for a meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. We had a productive discussion on ways to deepen US-India cooperation across security, trade, and critical technologies - areas that strengthen both our nations and advance a free and open Indo-Pacific. India is a vital partner to the United States!" Gor posted on X.

"News! Secretary Marco Rubio extended an invite on behalf of President Donald Trump, for Prime Minister Modi to visit the White House in the near future!", he added in another post.

Earlier in the day, Rubio arrived in Kolkata, kicking off his four-day visit to India. He was welcomed by Ambassador Gor at the Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport.

Accompanied by his wife, Jeanette Rubio, the US Secretary of State visited Mother House, the global headquarters of the Missionaries of Charity in Kolkata.

Rubio's India itinerary, scheduled from May 23 to 26 and also covering Agra, Jaipur and New Delhi, is being viewed as diplomatically significant because of planned energy discussions with India and meetings involving ministers from the Quad nations.

India is set to host the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting in New Delhi on May 26. At the invitation of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, Australia's Foreign Minister Penny Wong and Japanese Foreign Minister Toshimitsu Motegi will also be arriving in India to attend the Quad Foreign Ministers' Meeting along with Rubio.

Ahead of his visit to India, Rubio said that Washington wants to expand energy ties with New Delhi and deepen coordination through the Quad, while describing India as a "great ally" and "great partner" amid global supply disruptions linked to the Strait of Hormuz.

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated on Saturday that Rubio's visit will add further strength to India-USA Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership.