Rozgar Mela In Jammu: Govt Initiative Provides Jobs To 229 Youth

As part of the Government of India's nationwide employment generation initiative, a grand 'Rozgar Mela' was organised at the Convention Centre in Jammu on Saturday. The event, aimed at aligning youth potential with national development, marks a significant step in the government's mission to provide institutional support to job seekers. Divisional Railway Manager, Jammu, Vivek Kumar, graced the occasion as the Chief Guest. Chairman, Railway Recruitment Board, Jammu, Sanjay Tyagi, was also present on the dais, according to the release.

PM Modi Addresses the Nation

The ceremony commenced with an inspiring address by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who addressed the nation via video conferencing. The Prime Minister said, "Today is a day to infuse new energy into the resolve of the youth and the resolve of a Developed India. The transparent transformation in government services is laying a strong foundation for New India. I call upon all newly appointed youth to contribute with complete dedication and integrity to nation-building in this Amrit Kaal."

Appointment Letters Distributed in Jammu

Following his address, the Prime Minister made history by distributing appointment letters to thousands of youth across the country through digital mode. Simultaneously, 229 selected youth were handed physical appointment letters by the chief guests on the dais at Jammu Convention Centre. Amid resounding applause and emotional smiles, the youth took their first step towards a golden future.

The programme began with the traditional lamp lighting and the National Anthem, filling the entire atmosphere with patriotic fervour.

DRM Commends J & K Youth

In his address, Divisional Railway Manager Vivek Kumar said, "The youth of Jammu & Kashmir are immensely talented. Events like Rozgar Mela are channelling their energy in the right direction for nation-building. Indian Railways is fully committed to providing world-class opportunities to the youth of this region and to advancing public welfare initiatives."

'A Turning Point': New Appointees Share Joy

The most emotional moments of the ceremony came when appointment letters were handed over to 229 youth selected in banks, armed forces, medical services, railways, and various departments of the Jammu & Kashmir administration.

An overwhelmed newly appointed candidate said, "This is not just a job, it is an honour for my family. This is the turning point of my life."

The Rozgar Mela not only brought happiness to 229 homes but also gave fresh momentum to the resolve of 'Viksit Bharat @2047'. (ANI)

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