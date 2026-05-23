Anime Awards 2026: Rashmika Mandanna Turns Heads In Stunning Black Sequinned Gown

Rashmika Mandanna returned to the red carpet as a presenter at the Anime Awards 2026. She walked the orange carpet among several other international celebrities. She then walked the stage hand in hand with actor Winston Duke during one of the night's main performances.

Rashmika is presenting at the Anime Awards for the second time, which is noteworthy.

Rushie presented an award at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards❤️#Rashmikamandanna twitter/vsQYPb09vz

- Mandanna ✨ (@MandannaMagic) May 23, 2026

The stunning black gown is by Prabal Gurung.

Rashmika wore designer Prabal Gurung's black sequined off-the-shoulder gown to the awards ceremony. The strapless dress featured flowery motifs along its silhouette. The actress accessorised the outfit with a striking gemstone necklace that matched the gown's sheen. She chose soft voluminous waves and a modest makeup look, remaining elegant in her decision.

Overall, the ensemble exuded vintage grandeur and current design, making it one of the finest fashion statements of the awards ceremony.

From PAN-India dominance to presenting on a global stage alongside Black Panther star Winston Duke! Rashmika is truly taking Indian representation to incredible new heights. Absolute icon! @iamRashmika twitter/NwgEI8KDX0

- eetha (@Butterflyrashmi) May 23, 2026

Sharing the stage with Winston Duke.

Aside from her orange carpet appearance, Rashmika joined Winston Duke on stage to give the Best Animation of the Year award. Their stage encounter became one of the ceremony's most talked-about moments as video and photos spread online.

Indian Cinema's sweetheart meeting Marvel royalty. Truly a historic moment seeing @iamRashmika sharing the global stage with Hollywood actor @Winston_Duke at the Crunchyroll Anime Awards. ✨ #RashmikaMandanna #WinstonDuke twitter/1QbInzecAh

- Rashmika Delhi Fans (@Rashmikadelhifc) May 23, 2026

The Anime Awards 2026 honour some of the most significant achievements in the anime industry and across the broader pop culture landscape, bringing together artists, producers, actors, and singers from diverse sectors.

Rashmika's Upcoming Projects

Rashmika Mandanna has a busy year ahead of her with multiple projects in several sectors. The actor, who most recently appeared in Thama and The Girlfriend, will next be seen in Ranabaali with her spouse Vijay Deverakonda. The film will be released internationally on September 11, 2026.