IPL 2026: Rachin Ravindra Leaves KKR Early To Refresh For NZ Tours

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) all-rounder Rachin Ravindra is returning home early from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026 season. Ravindra revealed that KKR were supportive and understanding of his decision to head back home early for a short refresh ahead of New Zealand's upcoming Test tours of Ireland and England. Ravindra felt it was the right time to take a short mental and physical refresh before what is expected to be a long stretch away from home until late August.

Ravindra grateful for 'refresh' ahead of NZ tours

"I mean, KKR were very welcoming and understanding of the situation. Obviously, the way it was going, I wasn't playing. The decision was spoken to the CEO and the coach about potentially coming home for a refresh, and obviously, not knowing I'd be home until... Well, I wouldn't be home until late August because of what's to come," Ravindra said as per ESPNcricinfo.

Before facing England in three Tests, New Zealand will meet Ireland in a one-off, four-day Test against Ireland from May 27 to May 30. The Test is not part of the World Test Championship (WTC) cycle.

Ravindra also expressed gratitude to KKR for allowing him to return home early and recharge ahead of New Zealand's upcoming tours of Ireland and England. Ravindra said the short break has been refreshing both mentally and physically, especially after spending long periods away from home, and added that the decision became easier since he was not getting game time in the IPL.

"So, really awesome from them to be able to say, go home, refresh, do a bit of training and what you need before joining the boys in Ireland. Because there was always going to be a little bit of an overlap. It made it easier since I wasn't playing. It's a great little refresh. We spend so much time away from home, and even four or five days at home, which I've had, is fantastic," he added. (ANI)

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