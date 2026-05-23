U23 Asian Wrestling C'ships: Sagar, Suraj Through To Finals On First Day

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, May 23 (IANS) India started its participation at the United World Wrestling (UWW) U23 Asian Championships in Da Nang, Vietnam, on a positive note, as Greco-Roman wrestlers Sagar Singh and Suraj moved on to their respective gold medal matches on the first day at the Tien Son Sport Centre.

Leading India's efforts were outstanding performances in the 67kg and 60kg Greco-Roman categories, where both wrestlers demonstrated attacking spirit and calmness under pressure to earn their spots in the evening finals.

Sagar Singh delivered a strong performance in the 67kg category, demonstrating tactical discipline and consistency throughout the preliminary rounds to reach the gold medal match. He is joined in the finals by Suraj in the 60kg division, who also secured his spot in the title match after a confident campaign during the day, ensuring India at least a silver medal.

In the 77kg category, Kumar Sachin fought hard but narrowly lost in a close semifinal match against Alikhan Dursonov. Meanwhile, Indian wrestlers in the 72kg and 82kg categories couldn't advance past the early rounds due to tough continental competitors.

Praising the performances of the wrestlers on the opening day, Wrestling Federation of India President Sanjay Singh said,“I extend my heartiest congratulations to the wrestlers advancing to the finals. The level of competition here in Vietnam is extremely high, and our athletes are showing great determination and fighting spirit on the mat. We are proud of the hard work they have put in leading up to this championship and wish our finalists, along with the entire contingent competing in the upcoming days, the very best.”

India's Greco-Roman campaign resumes tomorrow with qualification bouts across various weight classes. Neeraj starts the challenge in the 55kg category, followed by Sumit in the 63kg division and Rohit Bura in the 87kg category. All three wrestlers aim to reach the quarterfinals and keep India's momentum going at the continental championship.