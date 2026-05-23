Mexican Publication Highlights International Activities Of Azerbaijani Diaspora Committee (PHOTO)

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The latest issue of the influential Mexican publication Mundo Internacional has published an extensive report dedicated to high-level visits from Azerbaijan to Mexico, Trend reports.

The magazine paid special attention to an interview with Fuad Muradov, Chairman of the State Committee on Work with the Diaspora of the Republic of Azerbaijan, which he gave to the publication's editor-in-chief, Carmen Mihalasku, during his visit to Mexico from April 16–22 this year.

In the interview, Fuad Muradov outlined the goals of his visit, including high-level meetings, the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding between the State Committee on Work with Diaspora of Azerbaijan and the Institute of Mexicans Abroad under the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Mexico, as well as meetings with the Azerbaijani diaspora in Mexico.

"President of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev pays special attention to our citizens living abroad, and our country stands out for its constant support of its communities outside national borders. Currently, we operate in more than 70 countries and implement over 800 projects annually. These are mainly focused on the educational and cultural spheres: we organize forums, exhibitions, and musical events together with representatives of our diaspora. In addition, we maintain contacts with other diasporas around the world, exchanging experience and best practices.

--