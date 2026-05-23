PM Svyrydenko Visits Vinnytsia Sports Center Where Veterans With Disabilities Train

MENAFN - UkrinForm) According to Ukrinform, the head of government announced this on Telegram.

“Since 2024, the center has become one of the hubs for the development of veteran sports in the region. Here, sections for sitting volleyball, archery, para-cycling, amputee soccer, judo, para-rowing, and powerlifting have been opened for veterans who became disabled as a result of combat operations,” Svyrydenko noted.

According to her, about fifty veterans train at the center on a regular basis.

“I met the guys at archery and triathlon training sessions, as well as the sitting volleyball team,” the head of government added.

She also emphasized that it is important for the government to support the development of adaptive sports.

“There is a compensation program for veterans' sports activities, under which more than 450,000 applications totaling 607 million hryvnias were submitted in just the first two quarters. A unified algorithm for nationwide trials and competitions has also been implemented; this year, there are 100 different events. Training programs in adaptive sports are being developed, particularly at the research and training center in Borodianka,” Svyrydenko noted.

The Prime Minister pointed out that Ukrainian veterans regularly represent the country at international competitions, and the state supports their preparation for these events.

Ukraine aims to employ 100,000 veterans by 2030

“The development of veteran sports is part of the system for helping our male and female defenders adapt to civilian life after service. It includes employment opportunities, grants for starting a business, healthcare, and support from specialists,” Svyrydenko concluded.

As reported by Ukrinform, following an off-site government meeting in Vinnytsia, Ukrainian Prime Minister Yuliia Svyrydenko announced that the Cabinet of Ministers had adopted a series of decisions to support the Vinnytsia region. In particular, the government separately instructed the Ministry of Finance, together with the Ministry of Education and Science and the Ministry of Social Policy, to develop mechanisms to compensate local budgets for the costs of paying the salaries of employees of educational institutions, social services, and rehabilitation facilities.