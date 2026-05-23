JAGGAER Appoints Procurement Leader Craig Cuffie To Board Of Directors

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Industry veteran joins as AI transforms supply chain and spend decisions

JAGGAER, a global leader in AI-powered source-to-pay and supplier collaboration software, has announced the appointment of Craig Cuffie to its Board of Directors. The move strengthens JAGGAER's ability to help enterprises navigate growing supply chain complexity and make faster, more intelligent spend decisions.

Cuffie currently serves as Group Chief Procurement Officer at HSBC, where he is responsible for the bank's global sourcing strategy, supplier governance, third-party management framework, net zero sustainability operations and corporate real estate. Prior to joining HSBC, Cuffie served as Chief Procurement Officer at Salesforce, leading procurement strategy for one of the world's largest enterprise software companies. He has consistently transformed procurement into a strategic growth driver across industries including financial services, aerospace and defense, technology, and consumer goods. Earlier in his career, he spent more than six years at Intuit in senior operations and supply chain leadership roles.

“Craig has a strong track record of turning procurement into a competitive advantage at some of the world's most complex organizations,” said Andrew Roszko, CEO of JAGGAER.“His experience will help us accelerate our vision to deliver AI-powered, procurement-native solutions that drive smarter decisions and better business outcomes.”

Throughout his career, Cuffie has championed digital transformation, advanced analytics, and responsible sourcing. He has led large-scale operational transformations across P&L management, manufacturing, logistics, and global supplier ecosystems-elevating procurement as a core lever for resilience, efficiency, and growth.

“JAGGAER sits at the center of two defining shifts in enterprise technology: procurement transformation and AI-driven decision-making,” said Craig Cuffie.“I'm excited to support a company that is uniquely positioned to help organizations build more resilient, intelligent, and agile supply chains.”

Cuffie's role was sourced through the external board program operated by Vista Equity Partners, a global technology investor that specializes in enterprise software and an investor in Jaggaer. Launched in 2017, the board program leverages Vista's ecosystem and additional resources to identify, train, and appoint qualified board candidates for its portfolio companies. The program works to create a pipeline of highly talented board candidates through programs and partnerships that will drive results for the corporate world at large.

About JAGGAER:JAGGAER is a global leader in enterprise procurement and supplier collaboration software. Its AI-powered source-to-pay platform, JAGGAER One, simplifies complex spend and supply chain decisions, helping organizations create value, reduce risk, and accelerate business outcomes. With more than 30 years of expertise and 1,200 employees worldwide, JAGGAER supports organizations on their journey toward Autonomous Commerce.