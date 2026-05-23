Monkey Crashes Gujarat Census Training Session, Leaves Teachers In Splits (WATCH)

A routine census training session in Gujarat's forested Dang district took an unexpectedly hilarious turn when a monkey casually strolled into the classroom, instantly becoming the star attraction and leaving teachers both startled and amused.

The bizarre yet heartwarming incident unfolded during a three-day census training programme for teachers at Waghai Agricultural University in Waghai. The monkey, locally known as a Kapiraj, wandered straight into the training hall while the session was in progress, triggering laughter, surprise and widespread curiosity among those present.

The now-viral video was shared on Facebook by Gaurang Patel, a teacher at Waghai Secondary School who attended the programme. Patel confirmed that the incident took place on May 21.

In the clip, teachers can be seen attentively seated inside the hall before the unexpected visitor quietly walks into the room. While a few participants appeared briefly alarmed, many others burst into laughter as the monkey confidently moved around the hall as though it were part of the session itself.

A lighthearted moment from a training session in Gujarat A monkey briefly disrupted a government workshop for Census 2026 staff, adding an unexpected twist to the proceedings #Gujarat #Census2026 #ViralVideo #WorkplaceMoments twitter/cTBlWG6OLi

- Vijay (@Vijay2038575) May 22, 2026

The animal appeared completely relaxed and unbothered by the crowd. It wandered among the attendees, paused briefly near several teachers and calmly observed the surroundings.

The atmosphere inside the hall became cheerful and light-hearted, with teachers smiling, recording videos and watching the monkey's unusual“inspection round” with amusement.

After spending nearly five minutes inside the room, the monkey quietly exited the hall and disappeared back toward the nearby forest area. Patel clarified that the monkey did not attack or disturb anyone, and the teachers also ensured that the animal was neither harassed nor provoked during the encounter.