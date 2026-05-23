'It's Never Safe': Delhi Woman Recount Horror Auto Chase By Naked Men In Noida (WATCH)

A Delhi woman's chilling account of being allegedly chased through Noida by a car carrying three men, two of them reportedly naked, has sparked outrage and concern online after she shared the terrifying experience in a now-viral video.

Instagram user Deepika recounted the disturbing incident, claiming it unfolded in broad daylight last Friday while she and two other women were travelling in an auto during office hours in Noida.

“What will you do if a car filled with three men, out of which two are naked, are chasing your auto? That is exactly something that happened to us,” she said.

According to Deepika, the women had just left their office and were travelling through a route that alternated between crowded stretches and isolated pockets when a cab carrying three men allegedly began tailing their auto in a threatening manner.

She claimed the vehicle repeatedly drove dangerously close to the auto and attempted to corner or destabilise it. The women initially looked over in confusion, only to witness a disturbing sight inside the car.

“There was one guy who was completely naked, and he was lying on the passenger seat with his legs up on the dashboard, and they were grinning,” she recalled, adding that another person was seated in the back, but they could not properly see his face.

As panic set in, the women allegedly watched the car aggressively attempt to overtake the auto multiple times. Deepika claimed the vehicle even cut in front of them at one point and suddenly braked, intensifying fears that the situation could spiral into something far more dangerous.

“All three of us were scared, startled. All we could think of was that we had to save ourselves and get out of here,” she said.

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A post shared by Deepika (@tangerinesvault)

The woman explained that constant reports of crimes against women flashing across news headlines made the experience even more horrifying in the moment, leaving them frozen with fear rather than thinking rationally.

Responding to questions online about why they did not note down the vehicle number or immediately call the police, Deepika admitted that fear had completely overwhelmed them.

“We froze. Every time I think about this, even right now, I freeze,” she said.

In the caption accompanying her viral post, Deepika wrote that the ordeal had left the women“100 times more scared and cautious” while commuting. She urged women travelling in Noida to remain alert, particularly while passing through isolated roads, drain-side stretches or heavily green areas alone.

The disturbing account triggered a wave of reactions online, with several social media users urging her to formally report the incident to the police. Many warned that such behaviour could continue unchecked if complaints were not registered promptly.

Others shared similar experiences of harassment across the NCR region, claiming that even areas perceived to be safe were increasingly witnessing such alarming incidents.