Gujarat's Prison Reform: 44 Inmates Pass Board Exams Successfully

In a rehabilitation-focused initiative by the Gujarat Prison Department, 44 inmates lodged in various jails across the state have successfully cleared the Gujarat Secondary and Higher Secondary Education Board (GSEB) Class 10 and Class 12 examinations this year.

According to an official release, 22 inmates passed the Class 10 examination, while another 22 cleared the Class 12 examination, marking a significant milestone in the state's prison education and reform programme.

Rehabilitation Through Education

The towering prison gates and iron bars are often associated with darkness, regret, and loneliness. However, under the leadership of Deputy Chief Minister Harsh Sanghavi, who also holds the home portfolio, and the guidance of State Director General of Police (DGP) KLN Rao, an inspiring picture of rehabilitation through education has emerged from jails across the state.

Comprehensive Support System

Due to the hard work, guidance, and humane approach of the Office of Gujarat Prisons and Correctional Administration, the light of knowledge through education has illuminated the otherwise dark lives of the inmates, the release stated. According to the statement, the prison Department provided inmates with every necessary facility, ranging from filling out examination forms to supplying books, study materials, and conducting subject-wise classes. The Board also arranged examination centres within jail premises, ensuring a convenient environment for the inmates.

Voices from Behind Bars

Expressing his emotions, one inmate said, "After being sentenced, I felt my life had come to an end. But the inspiration I received through Radio Prison, the welfare office, and jail officials motivated me to return to studies. Today, after succeeding in the examination, I feel alive again after many years."

Another inmate said that due to his family's poor financial condition, he had to discontinue his education midway and later fell into depression after imprisonment. However, counselling and encouragement from prison officials motivated him to resume studies, and today he has successfully passed the examination.

One inmate who cleared the Class 12 examination said, "Despite being in prison, my dreams are still alive. I attend music classes twice a week and aspire to become a singer after my release."

Modern Facilities and Expert Guidance

As per the statement, the prison administration has also established modern libraries for inmates. Along with books, audiobook facilities have also been made available. These resources are helping inmates develop positive thinking and self-confidence. The prison Department regularly organises special lectures in which school and college teachers, along with subject experts, visit prisons to guide inmates.

A Transformative Model for Society

The success of these 44 inmates is not merely an examination result, but a living example of the transformative power of education. This initiative by the prison administration presents a sensitive and heartening model of rehabilitation for society.

To help inmates serving sentences in various Gujarat jails overcome negativity and depression, the prison Department has been conducting several constructive activities. As part of these efforts, inmates who had discontinued their education are being given special opportunities to resume their studies.

Congratulating the 44 inmates who successfully passed the Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations this year from various jails across the state, Gujarat Director General of Police KLN Rao said that the successful inmates would be honoured with certificates by the prison Department. He also said that talented children of prison inmates would be encouraged and supported. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)