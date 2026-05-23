10-Year-Old Girl Found Dead In Coimbatore Family Seeks Justice

Family Demands Justice

Family members of the 10-year-old girl who was found dead near a pond in Coimbatore's Sulur area on Saturday demanded justice and sought strict punishment for the accused arrested in the case. Speaking to ANI outside the ESI Hospital, the victim's uncle, Palanisamy, said the family received information about the girl going missing only late on Thursday night. "Only last night did we get information that the girl was missing. After reaching here, we came to know that the girl had allegedly been kidnapped and that two persons identified as Mohan and Karthick had been arrested," he said.

According to him, the girl had gone missing after returning from a nearby shop two days ago. "I was told that the girl went missing two days ago in the evening, after she had returned from a nearby shop. We still do not know what happened, and now we cannot even see the body of our child. Police told us that the inquiry is underway," he added.

Protests and Allegations

Waiting for further details, the victim's relative, Senthil Kumar, said the family was waiting to meet the investigating officer to get further details regarding the case. "We are now waiting for the police officer, the Udumalpet DSP, who is the Investigating Officer (IO). She is on her way and will reach here in 30 minutes. We don't know what could have happened; we only received information late yesterday evening. First, they said the girl was missing, but later they said she was found dead on the lake shore," he told ANI.

He further alleged that students and members of the public who staged a roadblock protest demanding justice were removed by police. "Hundreds of students and members of the public staged a protest seeking justice. However, police pushed them away from the spot, and the parents were taken to the Sulur police station for a compromise," he alleged. "We told them not to sign any papers and not to receive anything. We want justice and want to see what punishment is given to these accused individuals," he added.

Investigation and Arrests

Police have arrested two suspects identified as Karthick, a daily wage worker from Nagapattinam, and Mohanraj. Police said CCTV footage from the area helped them confirm the sequence of events and identify the accused.

Both accused were produced before Sulur Judge Arunkumar, who remanded them to judicial custody till May 27.

Aftermath and Suspicions

TVK MLA from Sulur constituency, NM Sukumar, also visited the hospital and interacted with the family members. According to police, the girl had gone missing while playing in front of her house. Her parents and relatives later found her body near a pond, triggering tension in the area.

Family members have suspected sexual assault and demanded strict action against those responsible. Sulur police registered a case and sent the body to the Government Hospital for post-mortem examination. Police suspect that the child may have been strangled to death. Alongside, parents and relatives staged a protest on a National Highway near the Sulur Police Station, demanding justice for the victim, leading to traffic congestion before police intervened and held talks with the protesters. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)