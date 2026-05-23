Govt Pushed Economy Into Tailspin, Pursuing Hatred: Imraan Masood

Congress slams Centre over fuel price hike

Congress MP Imraan Masood on Saturday criticised the Centre over the rise in petrol, diesel and LPG prices, alleging that the government had pushed the economy into a "tailspin" and was gradually burdening people.

Speaking to ANI on the recent fuel price hike, Congress MP Imraan Masood said, "They will deliver shocks gradually. It is not in their control. They've driven the country's economy into a tailspin. As Rahul Gandhi has repeatedly said, the situation in the country is becoming very dangerous. To divert attention from it, they will pursue the agenda of hatred."

Congress MP Jebi Mather also attacked the Centre over the issue, questioning the government's handling of the fuel and LPG price situation. "What happened to 'sab changa hai'? Prime Minister Modi was saying 'sab changa hai' when Congress repeatedly demanded a discussion in Parliament on facing this challenge of petrol and LPG crisis," Mather told ANI.

She alleged that fuel prices had been kept under control only until elections and had now become a recurring burden on citizens. "Till elections, they were able to hold the prices. Now it has become an everyday thing. Did they not anticipate something like this? All these reflect total mismanagement," she said.

Petrol and diesel prices were increased again across major metropolitan cities on Saturday, marking the third fuel price hike in less than 10 days amid continuing volatility in global energy markets. The repeated hikes come amid a call for fuel conservation as the world faces an energy crisis amid the West Asia conflict, which led to a blockade in the significant maritime trade route, the Strait of Hormuz.

'Declare cow a national animal'

Speaking on the former plaintiff in the Babri Masjid-Ram Janmabhoomi case, Iqbal Ansari's statement regarding cow slaughter, Masood said the cow should be declared a national animal if there was consensus on its significance. He said, "In our country, the cow is not an animal. The cow has the status of a mother. So declare it a national animal. Then it will be protected. We have been demanding this for a long time. When we respect the faith of others, only then will our faith be respected." (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)