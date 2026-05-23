Larry Ellison Warns Against Emotional Attachment With AI: 'Be Careful About Virtual Relationships With....'

MENAFN - Live Mint) Ranked among the top 5 richest people in the world, Larry Ellison is chairman, chief technology officer and cofounder of software giant Oracle. He warned people to remain cautious and maintain a balance between virtual interactions and real human relationships.

Quote of the day by Larry Ellison:“Be careful about virtual relationships with artificially intelligent pieces of software.”

What does this quote mean?

Warning about virtual relationships, Larry Ellison's quote carries an important message for the young harnessing latest technology in today's digital age. At a time when people are increasingly interacting with AI-powered systems such as chatbots, virtual assistants, and social media algorithms, this quote carries an important message, urging people to remember that AI software does not possess genuine human emotions, empathy, or understanding. It operates based on programmed data and algorithms.

| Trump to name Mark Zuckerberg, Larry Ellison and Jensen Huang to Tech Panel

This quote emphasises that artificially intelligent software may imitate conversation and emotional responses, but it cannot truly replace human connection.

What is the relevance of this quote in today's world?

With growing advancement in technology, Larry Ellison's warning becomes even more relevant. More and more young people are choosing virtual reality, and AI companions to spend time rather than interact with family or friends which is changing the way people communicate. Since excessive dependence on virtual communication can weaken interpersonal skills and reduce meaningful human interaction. People may start preferring

Since, artificial conversations seem easier and less complicated than real relationships, people are increasingly becoming dependent on virtual communication. Larry Ellison's words of wisdom emphasize that excessive dependence on virtual communication weakens interpersonal skills and reduces meaningful human interaction.

| Oracle layoffs 2026: Why is Larry Ellison-led company doing a mass layoff?

This quote also teaches us that we should use artificial intelligence responsibly and carefully. While AI offers many benefits and conveniences, it should not replace the importance of real-world relationships.

Larry Ellison's early life

Ellison was raised in a Reform Jewish home by adoptive parents and went to South Shore High School in Chicago. He attended the University of Illinois at Urbana–Champaign and was enrolled as a pre-med student. After his sophomore year, he lost his adoptive mother and dropped out soon after without appearing for final exams. He then joined University of Chicago to study physics and mathematics. It was during his first term that he first encountered computer design. He relocated to Berkeley, California, where he began his career as a computer programmer and worked for several different companies.

Larry Ellison net worth

With a real time net worth of $239.6 billion, Larry Ellison is the fifth richest in the world today, according to Forbes. Former CEO of Oracle, he boasts roughly 40% stake in the company. Following AI-driven boom, Oracle's stock prices skyrocketed in September 2025, making him the second person ever to be worth more than $400 billion. Raised in a Reform Jewish home by adoptive parents, Ellison owns nearly 50% stake in media giant Paramount Skydance.

| Warner Bros may reject Paramount's latest hostile bid worth $108 bn: Report More inspirational quotes by Larry Ellison

“I have had all the disadvantages required for success.”

“Winning is not enough. All others must lose.”

“Now, most people hate to admit they're wrong, but it didn't bother Bill one bit. All he cared about was what was right, not who was right. That's what makes Bill very, very dangerous.”

“Great achievers are driven, not so much by the pursuit of success, but by the fear of failure.”

“Now, most people hate to admit they're wrong, but it didn't bother Bill [Gates] one bit. All he cared about was what was right, not who was right. That's what makes Bill very, very dangerous.”