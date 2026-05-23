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UN Expresses Alarm Over Strike on Student Dormitory in Luhansk
(MENAFN) United Nations officials have raised serious concern on Friday following reports of a fatal strike that hit a college dormitory sheltering students in the Russian-controlled Luhansk region. The incident has prompted renewed warnings about civilian safety in the ongoing conflict.
Edem Wosornu, who serves as Director of Operations and Advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, addressed an emergency session of the UN Security Council. She stated that the attack “caused scores of civilian casualties, including children.” She further emphasized, “The human cost of this war reveals a pattern that defies international humanitarian law,” adding that “Civilians must be protected.”
According to reported figures, the strike has resulted in six deaths and left dozens of people wounded, among them children. Wosornu also noted broader conflict-related tolls in Ukraine, saying that nearly 16,000 civilians have been killed and over 44,000 injured since February 2022, while stressing that the real numbers are “most certainly much higher.”
Vanessa Frazier, the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for children and armed conflict, also commented on the situation. She said the organization has been “following with concern reports from the Luhansk region of Ukraine under temporary occupation by the Russian Federation.” Frazier added that an overnight strike on a vocational school and dormitory in the town of Starobilsk “killed and injured several people, including children.”
Edem Wosornu, who serves as Director of Operations and Advocacy at the UN Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs, addressed an emergency session of the UN Security Council. She stated that the attack “caused scores of civilian casualties, including children.” She further emphasized, “The human cost of this war reveals a pattern that defies international humanitarian law,” adding that “Civilians must be protected.”
According to reported figures, the strike has resulted in six deaths and left dozens of people wounded, among them children. Wosornu also noted broader conflict-related tolls in Ukraine, saying that nearly 16,000 civilians have been killed and over 44,000 injured since February 2022, while stressing that the real numbers are “most certainly much higher.”
Vanessa Frazier, the UN Secretary General’s special envoy for children and armed conflict, also commented on the situation. She said the organization has been “following with concern reports from the Luhansk region of Ukraine under temporary occupation by the Russian Federation.” Frazier added that an overnight strike on a vocational school and dormitory in the town of Starobilsk “killed and injured several people, including children.”
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