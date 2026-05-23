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Mine Collapse Traps 38 Workers, Kills 8 in China
(MENAFN) At least eight miners were confirmed dead Friday after an underground gas explosion triggered a coal mine collapse in China's northern Shanxi province, officials said.
Media reported that 38 workers remained trapped underground in the aftermath of the disaster in Qinyuan County. Of the 247 miners confirmed on shift at the time, 201 were successfully brought to the surface by early Saturday.
The origin of the gas explosion remains under investigation as rescue teams continue their operations at the site.
Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded "proper handling of the aftermath of the accident," and demanded accountability.
Media reported that 38 workers remained trapped underground in the aftermath of the disaster in Qinyuan County. Of the 247 miners confirmed on shift at the time, 201 were successfully brought to the surface by early Saturday.
The origin of the gas explosion remains under investigation as rescue teams continue their operations at the site.
Chinese President Xi Jinping demanded "proper handling of the aftermath of the accident," and demanded accountability.
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