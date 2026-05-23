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Türkiye Criticizes Greece Over Release of November 17 Militant Leader
(MENAFN) Türkiye sharply criticized Greece on Friday following the release of convicted November 17 organization leader Alexandros Giotopoulos from prison, describing the move as an insult to the memory of slain Turkish diplomats and their relatives, according to reports.
“We strongly condemn the release on May 21, 2026, of November 17 terror organization leader Alexandros Giotopoulos,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to him as the mastermind behind attacks directed at Turkish diplomats in Athens.
According to the statement, Giotopoulos was freed despite receiving 17 life sentences along with an additional 25-year prison term for coordinating assaults against Turkish diplomatic personnel in Greece.
The ministry stated that he was responsible for the 1991 killing of Cetin Gorgu, who served as press attache at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, the attempted assassination of embassy counselor Deniz Bolukbasi in the same year, and the 1994 killing of counselor Haluk Sipahioglu.
Turkish officials described the decision as “an unacceptable display of tolerance” toward “this vile terrorist” and said it represented “a grave disrespect to the memory of our martyred diplomats and their families.”
“We strongly condemn the release on May 21, 2026, of November 17 terror organization leader Alexandros Giotopoulos,” the Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a statement, referring to him as the mastermind behind attacks directed at Turkish diplomats in Athens.
According to the statement, Giotopoulos was freed despite receiving 17 life sentences along with an additional 25-year prison term for coordinating assaults against Turkish diplomatic personnel in Greece.
The ministry stated that he was responsible for the 1991 killing of Cetin Gorgu, who served as press attache at the Turkish Embassy in Athens, the attempted assassination of embassy counselor Deniz Bolukbasi in the same year, and the 1994 killing of counselor Haluk Sipahioglu.
Turkish officials described the decision as “an unacceptable display of tolerance” toward “this vile terrorist” and said it represented “a grave disrespect to the memory of our martyred diplomats and their families.”
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