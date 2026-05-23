Fires Caused By Russian Attacks Extinguished In Four Communities Of Sumy Region
"The enemy has been attacking the Sumy region all day," the rescue service said.
According to the statement, the strikes caused fires in the Shostka, Hlukhiv, Svesa, and Krolevets communities.
Residential houses, utility buildings, and civilian vehicles caught fire as a result of the attacks.
The State Emergency Service stressed that despite the threat of repeated strikes, rescuers managed to extinguish the fires.Read also: Russian drone destroys two-story residential building in Sumy region
On May 22, Russian forces attacked a combine harvester working in a field in the Nova Sloboda community of the Sumy region with a drone.
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