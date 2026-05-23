Possible European Mediator Must Be Decided By Zelensky German Conservative Spokesman

MENAFN - UkrinForm) Juergen Hardt, foreign policy spokesperson for the CDU/CSU parliamentary faction in the German Bundestag, said this in an interview with Ukrinform.

"I consider this propaganda. Because if Putin were truly serious about a mediating process, his address would be the President of Ukraine, to whom he should make such a proposal. And only then would President Zelensky clarify to the West how he evaluates such a mediation proposal," Hardt said, commenting on Putin's suggestion that former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder could serve as a potential European mediator.

According to him, this is why the initiative should not be taken seriously. He added that the real target was likely domestic German public opinion, aimed at strengthening pro-Russian political forces.

"This was a smokescreen aimed primarily at sentiments in Germany and is part of Russian support for the Alternative for Germany party," he said.

Hardt also called media speculation about possible roles for German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier or other German politicians unfounded, stressing that decisions on peace negotiations must be made by Ukraine's leadership.

"All of this is media speculation that does not reflect any real considerations in German politics. I remain of the view: democratically elected President Zelensky and the Ukrainian Rada must decide when and under what conditions peace talks begin," he said.

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At the same time, he noted that Germany or the EU could participate in negotiations if requested by Kyiv.

"If there is a request for a German or EU representative at the negotiating table – which I would welcome – then it would first be discussed confidentially who that could be. After that, President Zelensky would formulate such a request on behalf of the Ukrainian people, and Germany or the European Union would likely agree. That is the correct sequence – not the other way around," Hardt said.

He also rejected scenarios in which Berlin could pressure Kyiv into a peace deal, noting that Germany is Ukraine's largest bilateral donor, providing around EUR 12.5 billion in aid, not including broader EU support worth about EUR 90 billion.

As reported earlier, Kremlin leader Vladimir Putin said he sees former German Chancellor Gerhard Schroeder as the most suitable figure to act as a mediator in possible EU-involved negotiations on the Russia-Ukraine war.

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