Russia Reportedly Developing Secret Project To Deploy Nuclear Missiles On Seabed German Media
The investigation says Western intelligence services within NATO have been monitoring a Russian vessel, the Zvezdochka, based in Severodvinsk. Intelligence officials reportedly believe it is being used for a covert Russian military project known as Skif (Scythian), involving the placement of nuclear missiles on the seabed.
The report also says Russia could use not only the Zvezdochka vessel but also the special submarine Sarov for the project.
According to WDR and NDR, the Skif missile may be a modified version of the Sineva missile used on Russian submarines. NATO sources say these missiles could be launched from the sea and have a range of several thousand kilometers. Early tests may have taken place several years ago.Read also: Russia conducts unannounced ' nuclear exercises' to distract attention from problems at front - ISW
As previously reported by Ukrinform, Russian President Vladimir Putin said that work on the Poseidon and Burevestnik missile systems is in its final stages, and also mentioned the possible nuclear armament of the Oreshnik missiles.
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