Mykolaiv Receives 76 Generators From German Partners
“Nine 'Ricardo RTE 100 kVA' generators, 66 'Daewoo GDA 9250E' generators, and one 'Caterpillar 400 kVA' generator were delivered to Mykolaiv. This is another shipment from the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW),” the statement said.Read also: Kyiv region installing additional 150 MW of distributed gas generation, regional chief says
It is noted that the equipment will be allocated to critical infrastructure, hospitals, schools, municipal utilities, and resilience centers to ensure people have electricity even during the most difficult times.
As reported, Mykolaiv received 16 new generators from German partners, most of which will be used in educational institutions.
Photo: Mykolaiv City Council
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