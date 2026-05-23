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Mykolaiv Receives 76 Generators From German Partners

Mykolaiv Receives 76 Generators From German Partners


2026-05-23 01:19:39
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Mykolaiv City Council reported this on Telegram, citing the Mykolaiv Development Agency, according to Ukrinform.

“Nine 'Ricardo RTE 100 kVA' generators, 66 'Daewoo GDA 9250E' generators, and one 'Caterpillar 400 kVA' generator were delivered to Mykolaiv. This is another shipment from the German Federal Agency for Technical Relief (THW),” the statement said.

Read also: Kyiv region installing additional 150 MW of distributed gas generation, regional chief says

It is noted that the equipment will be allocated to critical infrastructure, hospitals, schools, municipal utilities, and resilience centers to ensure people have electricity even during the most difficult times.

As reported, Mykolaiv received 16 new generators from German partners, most of which will be used in educational institutions.

Photo: Mykolaiv City Council

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