Ukraine's Migration Service Sees Trend Of Ukrainians Returning From Abroad

MENAFN - UkrinForm) The Head of the agency, Nataliia Naumenko, said this in an interview with the publication Glavkom, Ukrinform reports.

She explained that statistics from the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine reflect the number of border crossings rather than the number of unique individuals entering or leaving Ukraine. According to her, the figures indicate overall migration trends rather than the exact number of migrants.

“And this year we are seeing an optimistic trend – Ukrainians are beginning to return. Back in 2025, the balance of border crossings by Ukrainian citizens was negative: 14.77 million entries versus 16.13 million exits, meaning there were 1.36 million more departures than arrivals. However, in January–April 2026, the trend changed: there were 4.169 million departures and 4.186 million arrivals. Although the difference is small – 17,000 more entries – this is the first period of positive border-crossing dynamics since the start of the full-scale aggression,” Naumenko said.

The Head of the Migration Service noted that final conclusions regarding the return of Ukrainian citizens should be made after data for the first half of the year and for all of 2026 become available.

She said the factors behind the shift include the stabilization of the energy situation in Ukraine, the gradual depletion of resources among some Ukrainians living abroad, and return programs launched by European Union countries.

Ukraine's StateService rejects claims of mass influx of workers from Asia and Africa

At the same time, Naumenko believes it is unrealistic to expect a mass return of Ukrainians while active hostilities continue.

“A significant turning point will not come before the post-war period,” she said.

As previously reported, researchers have presented a coordinated Migration Strategy of Ukraine through 2035.