Administrative Building Damaged In Russian Drone Attack On Mykolaiv
“Yesterday, the enemy attacked the region with Shahed-type UAVs. As a result of the attack in Mykolaiv, an administrative building was damaged,” Kim wrote.
According to him, no casualties were reported as a result of the attack.
Russian forces also carried out eight FPV drone attacks over the past day on the Ochakiv and Kutsurub communities and launched an artillery strike on the Kutsurub community. No injuries were reported.Read also: Fires caused by Russian attack s extinguished in four communities of Sumy region
As previously reported, on May 21, an attack and falling debris in Mykolaiv damaged windows in a hospital administrative building and caused a fire at an industrial facility.
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